Editorial: Mayor, City Council must revisit and revise sign ordinance

Serving on the Zoning Board of Adjustment is not one of those volunteer positions that is likely to win a member any new friendships.
The cases are tough ones that require members to decide if they should allow a one-time exception in zoning or other city ordinances. Frequently, on one side there is stiff opposition to the proposal from the city staff, public or both, but the promise of city growth on the other.
Those who serve are often professionals in real estate, banking or development, and they rarely have any aspirations toward future political office. They serve on the board because they love Longview.
The decisions made by the board can only be changed by a state court ruling. There is no other way to appeal the action it takes. This means its decisions are almost always final, which adds to the pressure members get over decisions.
So it was not terribly surprising that, faced with the contentious matter of digital billboards last week, board members appeared to have difficulty deciding what to do. For the most part they did nothing, which brings the same outcome as rejection.
Any further action under the same city ordinance would need a move to state district court.
For those who do not know the story that brought us here, Starbucks wants to build a new store at the site of the old Waffle Shoppe Restaurant at West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63. But it is not interested in the site unless a large, three-sided billboard is removed.
Lamar Advertising, which owns the billboard, is willing to do that as long as the city will allow it to put up three single-sided digital billboard elsewhere in Longview.
The problem is that additional digital billboards are outlawed by ordinance, thus the Zoning Board of Adjustment’s approval is needed for progress.
By far, members of the public who spoke at the hearing last week favored the Starbucks development, even if it meant more digital billboards. The opposition that arose came from those who did not want to violate the city’s 18-year-old sign ordinance. In a couple of cases, it was from those who helped formulate the ordinance.
We understand the sentiment of wanting to stick to the rule as written. But is it possible that a sign ordinance almost 20 years old could stand to be revisited? We answer strongly in the affirmative.
The ordinance needs to be a bit more flexible to accommodate developments just such as this. When the regulations are the cause of maintaining an eyesore instead of allowing a thriving business to take its place, something is wrong and has to change.
Maintaining the purity of the ordinance is not as important as redeveloping this intersection. Not nearly.
Given the action by the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the only other option to avoid a court case would seem to be action by the Longview City Council to change the ordinance to allow this project.
This is not the last time something like this is going to have to be resolved. Longview is a growing city, and we should be happy and proud about that. But most of all, we should resolve to keep the growth coming. Revisiting and revising the sign ordinance is required to do that in this case.
We strongly encourage the mayor and council to get this handled for the future of Longview.