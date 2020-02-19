Editorial: Medical school drive is a good reason to cheer for East Texas

Years ago, when East Texans got seriously ill there was an almost certain prescription: Get to Houston or Dallas for medical care. That’s where the specialists were located and where the research was being done.
That’s changed. The reality now is that our part of the state has medical facilities and doctors that, together, are more than competent to meet most medical challenges.
Most, but not all. Significantly, we still face a shortage of doctors and other medical professionals, and the rapid change in technology makes it difficult for anyone to stay completely up to date.
All of that could be about to change radically if a plan by the University of Texas System to establish a medical school in Tyler is approved by the Texas Legislature.
A medical school in East Texas would bring so many positive impacts it is difficult to enumerate them all. At the top of the list, though, is the fact it would allow area students seeking medical degrees to stay at home rather than go elsewhere. Once future doctors move away, getting them back is challenging.
Those who learn here will likely earn here, thus providing more access to services in all kinds of specialties. Medical school costs are high and being able to stay at home is one small way to reduce the overall burden.
Patients would get the lion’s share of the benefits. A medical school in East Texas could virtually end the need for travel outside the area for health care.
There also would be major economic benefits. A medical school would bring population growth, which almost always means growth in housing, retail and other areas. Don’t think Tyler would reap all the benefits in this regard, either. It would be a benefit for the entire region.
Longview and Tyler are close enough that both cities would feel the impact. Economists have long been advising East Texas cities to think of the region as one place rather than a collection of competing cities. This development could help seal that change.
We cannot say how likely it is the school will get approval but it seems the $80 million gift from the East Texas Medical Center Foundation will surely help seal the deal. That is the largest single donation ever made to establish a medical center in Texas and adds a real wow factor to the effort, proving that East Texas can come to the table in a big way.
There’s no doubt that dozens or hundreds of people have been instrumental in getting this effort to this point but it is significant that former state Sen. Kevin Eltife is the current chairman of the UT System board of regents. Eltife, who is also former Tyler mayor, has been key to many advances in East Texas.
But the credit is not his alone and if this is to be successful all involved will have to continue to work to get it passed. Nothing is certain when it comes to the Legislature, not even a project this worthy.
And this project is certainly worthy.
It feels like the dawning of a new day in the heath care for East Texas. This is reason to cheer.