Editorial: More options needed to ensure all residents can obtain COVID-19 vaccine

The reviews from community members about our county’s COVID-19 vaccine hub have been glowing — the process from start to finish simple and seamless.
So it’s easy to hear those stories and mistakenly believe that finding, registering for and receiving a vaccine is that easy for all our neighbors.
But that’s not the case.
Limited or no internet access, lack of transportation, work conflicts and even unfamiliarity with navigating a website are all obstacles that stop some residents from getting a vaccine.
That was the story this past Saturday during a drive-thru COVID-19 shot clinic in Longview. The event was first come, first served with no registration necessary. Residents just needed to line up starting at Foster Middle School before traveling down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the Broughton Recreation Center.
Numerous attendees told us they were grateful for the clinic’s convenience, citing the problems listed above as having kept them from getting a vaccine.
The success of the drive-thru clinic should point to a bigger problem not only among some Longview residents but in more rural areas of East Texas. For every person who successfully receives a COVID-19 shot, it’s likely there’s another who would like one — or even needs one — but who can’t.
We expect the problem is even more prevalent among our senior community. Navigating the when, where and how of getting a vaccine is just too confusing when it seemingly requires not only internet access but a certain comfort level using a computer.
(It’s worth noting that residents who are unable to schedule an appointment online at Gregg County’s COVID-19 vaccine hub at the Longview Fairgrounds can call (877) 335-5746 for assistance.)
And then there are the people without their own transportation who must rely on friends or family or even Longview’s bus system. For some, the hassle just isn’t worth it.
The solution, we believe, is two-fold. The first is more vaccine clinics in Longview and surrounding areas that require no preregistration. Attendees would simply just have to show up.
As with the recent clinic at Broughton, this likely will require a generous donation of vaccines.
After District 3 Councilman Wray Wade put out a call requesting vaccine donations for the clinic, C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic, a nonprofit facility, provided 500 doses.
More of these types of partnerships between inspired and determined city and county leaders and health care organizations are needed.
Secondly, a locally based initiative like the state’s Save our Seniors program is crucial. Through the campaign, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Military Department work with officials in cities and counties to set up a drive-thru vaccine clinic in communities or administer directly to homebound seniors. Vulnerable residents are identified to participate.
A program in which community members can receive vaccines without leaving their homes shouldn’t be limited based on age. Certain medical conditions can keep residents of any age homebound, and a program that would provide those people vaccines in their residences would be a great benefit.
A COVID-19 vaccine is a door to safety and peace of mind.
City and county leaders should work with health care organizations to find solutions to ensure all community members have access to something so vital.