Editorial: More transparency needed on COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes

Last week this newspaper reported that “multiple” COVID-19 cases had been identified in people connected with Whispering Pines Nursing Home. That could be employees, residents or both.
This information did not come in an official notice from the home, or its parent company, Creative Solutions in Health Care, which is based in Fort Worth. Thus far, they are making no public comment on the matter. Neither did it come from local or state health officials.
We know about these cases only because the daughter of one resident was told that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was so far asymptomatic. A letter sent by the nursing home to the daughter said there were multiple cases.
While it is good that the nursing home has notified the families of those infected, that’s not good enough for families of other residents or the community at-large.
In contrast, Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has from the beginning kept the community informed about cases there, though we know making such announcements must be uncomfortable for a business.
But difficult or not, that’s the way information about the pandemic must be handled.
Note that Whispering Pines is not required to make this information public. Officials there and those at the parent company are doing nothing wrong. There’s a difference, though, between doing nothing wrong and doing what is right.
This patchwork of information, which has been seen in communities across our region, flies in the face of a proper informed response to the pandemic. Worst of all in this secrecy is that families cannot make informed decisions about their loved ones’ care without knowing where infection is raging. But it also limits the ability of the community to respond to an outbreak.
It appears nursing homes are reporting COVID-19 data to state health officials, but we cannot be sure because the state is keeping them secret.
This lack of transparency is obviously a gap in the plan to control spread of the virus. Texas must do more to safeguard residents of nursing homes. Keeping their families and the community informed is an important part of that.
In fact, institutional settings of all kinds where people are in close quarters are proving to be problematic in this pandemic. The high rate of infection in nursing homes does not indicate substandard care but it does show we need to do more.
At the top of the to-do list is the most basic task: making public how many cases exist by nursing home across the state. While we’re at it, issuing such reports covering other group homes would also make sense.
We realize health matters are best kept private when possible and we don’t suggest identifying the patients by name. But the public has a right to know the seriousness of a health problem within the community.
Without that knowledge it is tough to have a good fix on what steps should be taken. This is key to making public policy and citizens should play an active part in that process.
The people who reside in nursing homes are often the most vulnerable to this particular disease and have higher than average rates of dying. Just because they are old or infirm doesn’t mean they are expendable. They have helped build this city, stat and nation.
This is an easy step that Gov. Greg Abbott could accomplish with an executive order, at least temporarily. He should do so without further delay.