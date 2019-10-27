Editorial: Moving toward fundamental change on East Marshall Avenue

Progress on almost any project starts slowly, especially when the starting point is one of those big goals about which everyone agrees “someone ought to do something.”
It takes time, sometimes, to even identify the goal. Then, the difficulty becomes deciding the approach and bringing along all the stakeholders.
Usually, there must be a culture change that precedes all else. That change will pave the way for other changes. As this begins to happen, the transformation accelerates until, a few years later, people are asking one another in wonder, “Do you remember when this was all different?”
We could be at the cusp of one of those moments of change along East Marshall Avenue, which has long been a problem spot for Longview. In recent years, it has been a place for cheap and often rundown motels that catered to many who live on the wrong side of the law.
It must be said that a number of good people also have resided in those motels because our city offered no other options. They were often the victims of crime and violence.
As difficult as it might have been to believe two years ago, though, the worst of the motels are gone and their residents along with them.
As that has happened, investors have returned to the area. Though their plans have not been made public, redevelopment of motels and other properties could be on the horizon.
Three companies making purchases are backed by Longview physician Dr. Christopher Ihionkhan. That indicates a unified approach to properties that once housed the Globe Inn and a neighboring business, as well as the longtime home of Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House.
Last year, developer Greg Jones through his private company, SHS Ventures, purchased the American Dream Inn property, another longtime trouble spot in the area.
Other private moves also are being made.
It will not take much to upgrade from what is there but, independently from the investors, Mayor Andy Mack has been thinking about a public plan that would open up a grand entrance into Teague Park from Marshall Avenue. The park, of course, has undergone its own renaissance in recent years.
Mack’s vision would bring an entirely new look to this part of Marshall Avenue and could spur upscale development around the park. Those who have lived in Longview for years might have trouble seeing this view of the future, but we agree with Mack that such a bold move might just be what it takes to bring about the sort of change that is needed.
To that end, Mack is planning his third annual Go-Giver Gala on Jan. 11 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center with the goal of raising money to “Bring Back Teague.”
How much would all of this cost? We don’t know, but have often said the revitalization of this area will only happen through public-private partnership to change the circumstances.
What we are seeing may be the beginning of such an enterprise.
To our knowledge, little if anything has been planned with certainty. Much of what is being considered is only a dream. But it is a dream we like and believe could become a reality.
We would suggest, as Mack asks, that residents keep an open mind to the possibilities.
Is it difficult to envision at this moment? Yes. That does not make it impossible, however. Indeed, this kind of thinking can make it all possible. It may or may not happen, but this area is well worth the effort it will take to change it from its current state into a proud gateway to our city.