Editorial: Moving training center will improve quality of life in neighborhood

Not every hurdle has been crossed, but it seems Longview has found a place to relocate its fire department training field. That means it can, at long last, be moved from the densely populated residential area around Stamper Park.
The move should have been made years ago, and those who live in the area have complained about the smoke from the training exercises almost from the beginning. In the early years, that smoke was likely seen as just a nuisance. But we’ve learned over the years that air quality is far more important than that.
There is no proof that smoke from the training area led to any conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, but we can be absolutely sure that those who have been diagnosed with such conditions have suffered because of the smoke.
The city says it has been trying to move the fire training center for years, and, in 2018, voters approved a bond package including $2 million for a new center to train police and fire personnel.
This effort has been aided by a Longview Economic Development Corp. decision to transfer 91 acres from the Longview Business Park to the city to relocate the facility. The final decision is awaiting review by LEDCO and city attorneys.
We hope the review is completed quickly to give peace of mind to those who live in the area that the situation will change soon. At least those suffering from pulmonary illnesses will have one less thing to worry about.
The quality of air in our area is not the highest. No resident should have to be faced with more pollutants.
Make no mistake, the fire training center is important to everyone in our city. We are not suggesting it shouldn’t exist. Also, it is one of the few places in the nation where firefighters can learn to deal with fires on railroad tankers. As such, people from across the nation have trained here.
This is a real asset, and we would expect its replacement to be more useful for training firefighters and police officers. Even those who live in the area most affected by the smoke acknowledge that much.
Partly as a result of the training center, our firefighters have always been highly professional in approaching their jobs. Their work should be a source of pride for all of us.
Having said that, it might be good for the city to invest in another sort of training: Learning to listen to residents when they make serious — and valid — complaints, no matter where those residents may live or who they might be.
The training center has been a known problem for years, and no one should be proud that it has taken so long to correct it.
Still, knowing that another generation of children will not have to live through the smoke should make us all feel better. Now we must be vigilant to make certain the project gets done.