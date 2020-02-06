Editorial: New coronavirus is bad, but flu is far deadlier

Though many questions remain about the new coronavirus that started in China, health officials in the U.S. say the risk to most Americans remains low. In fact, some are suggesting we should be more concerned about a familiar virus certain to kill thousands of Texans and tens of thousands of Americans this season: influenza.
Comparing numbers for coronavirus with influenza virus puts the situation in perspective.
As of Wednesday evening, the World Health Organization was reporting more than 28,200 people so far have been infected with coronavirus, the vast majority of those in mainland China, and 563 deaths. A dozen cases so far have turned up across the U.S., and none have been confirmed in Texas or neighboring Louisiana.
In comparison, the latest report from the federal Centers for Disease Control shows the U.S. has seen 15 million cases of flu, 140,000 hospitalizations and nearly 10,000 deaths this flu season. The number of deaths is expected to increase before winter ends. During some recent years, nearly eight times that number, as many as 61,000 Americans, have died from the flu.
Worldwide, seasonal flu epidemics cause between 3 million and 5 million severe cases and kill as many as 650,000 people every year.
Concerns about coronavirus bring to mind the spread of SARS two decades ago. In the early 2000s, SARS caused worldwide panic as it spread to more than two dozen countries. But compare the number of deaths from flu to SARS, which was caused by a coronavirus related to the one implicated in this new outbreak. In all, SARS resulted in at least 8,000 illnesses and 774 deaths.
The flu season in East Texas got off to an early start and has lingered. Across the state, recent reports suggest that after a post-holiday season lull, cases again are on the upswing. And the CDC shows flu activity in Texas is high.
Unlike for the new coronavirus, there are proven vaccines against the flu and measles. The seasonal flu vaccine is safe and protects against the types of influenza viruses that are predicted to be most common during each season. Most years, the vaccine is effective against up to 60% of influenza strains.
Yet vaccination rates remain low. Less than half of Americans receive it, with rates in some recent years dipping to less than 40%. One survey found that one in four people report not getting the vaccine because they think they are unlikely to get sick from the flu. The rise of the anti-vaccine movement has also resulted in the highest number of cases of measles in the U.S. since 1992.
Asked why they do not intend to get vaccinated, adults in a University of Chicago study in December were most likely to cite concerns about side effects, at 36%. Another third said they’re concerned the vaccine will make them sick. And another third said don’t need the vaccine because they never get the flu or don’t think the shot works.
All of those reasons are bogus; health officials around the world have debunked them repeatedly. For most of us, coronavirus, for now at least, is something to monitor but nothing to worry about. Flu, however, is a much more serious threat that requires action. And the best way to prevent it, and protect those around you, is to be vaccinated.