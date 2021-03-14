Editorial: New retail, restaurant activity makes it great time to visit downtown Longview

Don’t tell Melida Heien that the impending return of public events to downtown Longview is the only reason to venture to the heart of our city.
“There is a lot to do downtown without me having to plan an organized event,” Heien told us this past week, speaking about restarting Downtown Live concerts at Heritage Plaza after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
New and planned retail and restaurant activity in that area proves her point.
The most recent news is the future return of the Cace family of restaurateurs to where they started in 1949 — the corner of Green and Tyler streets. Chelsea Cace and her mother, Cathy Cace, say they’ve run out of room for The Cace Kitchen and plan to move to where Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steak House began more than 70 years ago.
Speaking of food, new restaurants have either recently opened or are in the process of opening along Tyler Street.
Judd’s Downtown started welcoming customers in January at 117 E. Tyler St., and next door, The Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill is in the process of opening its doors.
Those two eateries join Roma’s Italian Kitchen across the street, which opened in summer 2019, as well as the longtime Deb’s Downtown Cafe further down Tyler Street.
And after dining at one of those restaurants, take a short walk to Wild Honey Creamery, which opened in June after originally operating as a mobile ice cream cart.
Add to those new options the established Silver Grizzly Espresso and Oil Horse Brewing Co., and it adds up to a multitude of food and drink choices in our downtown.
Meanwhile, the new downtown retail options are even greater.
Ollie’s Skate Shop opened in November at 105 W. Tyler St., next door to Deb’s. Zahckry Israel and his business partner, Chad Nevils, told us the shop was inspired by the newest addition to the city’s park system — the new Dodson Action Sports Complex at Ingram Park, which includes a skatepark.
Books & Barrels on North Center Street opened in July, allowing customers to sip glasses of wine as they look for their next good read. And next door, Lumberjacks Axe Throwing opened in spring 2020, offering unique entertainment to customers looking to hit the target.
And activity is beginning to expand further east on Tyler Street. Along with the planned move by The Cace Kitchen, the owners of Woolley G’s Bike and Fitness announced intentions in December to move the business from U.S. 259 to a vacant building at 306 E. Tyler St.
Gary Ford, one of the owners, said previously that he and his business partners “see the benefit of moving downtown ... and feeding off all the growth that’s happened down there.”
Look further north and to the west a bit, and you’ll find the former Heartisans Marketplace space on Methvin Street, which has attracted several new retailers.
Those include custom framing business Art World, with office manager Susan Tanner telling us in January that the business was lured downtown by the establishment of the Arts! Longview Cultural District.
PHINE salon, which already was downtown at 112 W. Methvin, Suite A., says it will expand its space to open the home goods and apothecary store, Croft + Sage.
And Melissa Grooters also said in January that she was moving her portrait studio, Melissa Ann Photography, next to Art World.
Finally, the biggest recent news involving downtown, however, is the planned move by the Longview Museum of Fine Arts into the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building at the corner of Fredonia and Methvin streets. The museum plans to renovate and restore areas of the building with the intention to begin occupying the space by summer 2022.
Museum officials said they see the new facility becoming an arts hub in downtown, attracting even more visitors who will patronize the restaurants, shops and other retailers in that area.
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of downtown Longview, and we urge those who don’t believe they have a reason to visit the area to think again.
Take a drive down Tyler, Methvin or one of the other streets used by our city’s first residents. Or better yet, find a parking space, get out of your vehicle and go for a stroll.
Take your time. Browse around. See for yourself.
We bet downtown will make a believer out of you.