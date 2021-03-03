Editorial: New South Longview projects welcome, but need remains for affordable housing

Take a drive through certain streets of South Longview, and the story is told in faded and chipped paint, overgrown yards and beat-up screen doors.
After years of neglected repairs and maintenance, some of the oldest neighborhoods in our city are imprinted with decay.
But housing projects, some finished and some underway or planned, aim to bring new life to a section of South Longview near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Birdsong Street in the area of Foster Middle and Hudson PEP Elementary schools.
These new developments certainly will revitalize an area of town that needs it. But they raise questions — without easy answers — about the need for more affordable, new, quality housing in these neighborhoods for the people who already live there.
The projects go back to 2015, when Daryl Gregg of C&D Home Builders started work on the Gregg Estates development on Birdsong Street. Gregg now is in Phase 2 of the development with plans to build about 20 more homes on MLK Boulevard.
More recently, Corey Shaw, owner of Shaw Construction, built and sold two homes in that area, with plans to build a separate upscale subdivision in South Longview.
And Dallas-based Ameritex has built homes for sale or rent as well as duplexes in the Chappell Street area, behind Hudson PEP and Foster, and in other areas around South Longview.
All of these projects were built or are planned under the South Longview Incentive Program, which waives thousands of dollars in building fees for constructing owner-occupied housing in certain areas of town.
The houses built by Gregg and Shaw are quality homes — and spacious. Shaw told us the two that sold were priced at “less than $200,000,” likely meaning they were near Longview’s 2020 median home price of $185,000.
Some, including District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, have voiced concerns that the quality and size of homes built by Ameritex aren’t to the same standard as the projects constructed by Gregg and Shaw.
Information from Ameritex shows their homes are generally 1,000 to 1,100 square feet without garages or carports. They rent for about $1,100. One of its new Longview homes on Gay Street off East Cotton Street is described as three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a total of 909 square feet. It’s for sale on the Ameritex website at a price of $139,000.
Snoddy told us that while she wants to see more affordable housing in her district, she also would like to see projects that make South Longview “a little more inviting.” As she spoke, Snoddy pointed to Ameritex homes on Birdsong Street that sit next to the homes that Gregg built. His houses are larger with garages and are built at least partially of brick.
Her concerns are understandable.
Another concern that should be considered is the affordability of these new homes for residents who already live in the neighborhoods where they are being built.
Why? Because families who live in the ZIP code that encompasses these housing projects have the lowest annual median income in Longview.
We would love to report that new affordable housing is planned in those neighborhoods, but that isn’t the case. Several new apartment complexes have been built in our city the past several years using federal tax credits that base rent on income. This is quality housing, and we’d like to see support for such projects in South Longview.
Another question is broader and possibly more vexing: How can those residents’ economic status be raised to a level where affording one of the homes in these new developments is a reality? The answer is probably education, including job training programs, along with a mix of ambition and determination.
Neighborhood revitalization brings lots of positives, and while we applaud these new housing projects for helping to erase a history of deterioration on some South Longview streets, we hope the people who have roots in those neighborhoods don’t get left behind.