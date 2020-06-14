Editorial: No one wants to erase history, they want it to be told truthfully

At least two petitions are being circulated calling for removal of a monument honoring Confederate soldiers that rises from the lawn outside the Gregg County Courthouse.
The petitions — which come amid a swelling national uprising against symbols of the Confederacy after the death of George Floyd in police custody — carry no legal force. But they should be a wake-up call for those who merely push aside such calls as if they mean nothing.
For at least a century after the Civil War it was clear that few white people in the South much cared what black people thought about commemorating those who fought for the Confederacy.
It seems to be no different in the history of Gregg County which, after all, was named for Confederate Brig. Gen. John Gregg. It wasn’t until the mid-’60s that people who were not African Americans began to realize the pain these names and statues inflicted on many of their neighbors.
It has taken more than 50 years since then for people — of all races and ethnicities — to grasp that it isn’t the history to which people were objecting. It was the glorification of men who arguably committed insurrection against their country, and who saw slavery as the “cornerstone” of their movement.
While we attribute high-flown ideals to the rebels, the fact is they were fighting to keep the institution of slavery alive. We know there are some who dispute that, but a reading of documents related to the Confederacy, its leaders’ speeches and even the newspapers of the time clearly shows the Civil War was all about slavery. Any argument to the contrary is an attempt to rewrite the true history.
Do African Americans really want to cover up the history of the Civil War? We hardly think so. After all, it was through that bloody conflict they were able to claim their freedom. One might have a hard time determining this on a drive through the South, but the Confederacy was defeated.
Another fact is that the statues and commemorations, which were erected as resentful reminders of a wishful legacy deferred, could be more historically accurate. They fail to illustrate how African-Americans were brutally treated in slavery and their contributions in building this nation through their work as slaves.
Removing statues such as the Confederate soldier on the courthouse square is far less important than how we can begin to revere the history of those who have excelled despite being held back in every way.
A deep history of their contributions in our county could reveal more than anyone knows. Indeed, there is no way to determine how much blacks have done for which others were given credit.
This same lack of historical respect will exist no matter what statues are moved or even removed completely. It isn’t so much that we oppose such moves, just that it is not enough to correct the wrongs.
If the Civil War and those from the South who fought it are still vitally important to so many, then so is finding a way to turn the pain of others into a meaningful appreciation.
Revere that history if you wish, but don’t do so by telling yourself falsehoods about the Confederacy and do not neglect to tell of the vast contributions by slaves.
This, we believe, is the aim of the hundreds who have signed the petitions. They don’t want to erase history, they merely want it to be told truthfully.