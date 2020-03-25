Editorial: Northeast Texas needs coordinated response to stop coronavirus pandemic

The negative impact of our nation’s lack of a coordinated and sustained response to the coronavirus pandemic is becoming clearer every day.
It is hitting home in East Texas now, with the number of confirmed cases in Smith County increasing to 14 but getting very little official response even as officials in Gregg and other nearby counties have taken increasingly serious steps to try to slow the spread.
Unfortunately, one without the rest simply isn’t going to work.
The best we’ve seen across the nation is some individual states putting in place statewide measures to limit the spread within their borders. In most states, however, there are either no rules, few rules, or situations where cities are setting their own rules.
Gov. Greg Abbott, after initially doing little, finally stepped up last week to shut down restaurants, bars, schools and large group meetings. Though he said he was considering it, Abbott balked at a statewide order. On Tuesday, he said he was dissatisfied with how Texans are responding to measures to curb the pandemic, signalling he’s open to stricter statewide action.
While Abbott has waited, Dallas County and Bexar County (San Antonio) have taken that step. A number of other counties appear ready to do so.
Here in East Texas, Gregg County has taken some quick and forceful actions to protect citizens from the virus spread. It has put in a place a well-thought-out plan to guide its response, and Tuesday, it issued a voluntary shelter-at-home order to try to drive home the seriousness of the situation.
In spite of the smart efforts here, our neighbor to the west, Smith County, does not appear ready to batten down the hatches at all. Twice this week, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has said he has no plans to issue shelter-in-place orders.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt’s voluntary order doesn’t make that mandatory, either, but it surely seems to presage the fact that he, Longview Mayor Andy Mack and the rest of the county’s mayors will not hesitate to issue and enforce such an order if necessary.
But if Gregg County locks down while Smith County does not, the effectiveness of the effort will be questionable. Tyler and Longview have multiple connections and it would not take much for the lesser restrictions there to negatively impact the situation here.
In the midst of this, our president is injecting even more uncertainty by saying he wants all restrictions off by Easter. Thanks for your opinion, Mr. President. Would you please turn over the microphone to the health professionals who think that is a wise idea?
Whatever happens in the fantasyland of Washington, Northeast Texas needs to handle virus mitigation with one voice and one tactic, whatever that might be. We would like to see some sort of coordination among counties in our region. Perhaps it could be fostered by the two regional councils of government involved. Gregg County’s plan could provide a good model for all to follow.
Time is short if this is to be done in any meaningful way.
We believe it is worth the effort no matter the outcome. Northeast Texas can and should act as one for its own benefit and as an example to the rest of the state.