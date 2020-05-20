Editorial: Now is time for county's solid stewardship of fund balance to pay off

It has been at least 18 years since the Gregg County Commissioners Court has authorized an increase in the property tax rate.
That may not be a state record, but is remarkable.
The county certainly has seen property tax revenues increase during that time because property values have increased. The bulk of that has come from new developments and business growth.
While the state counts this as an “effective” tax increase, many other county taxing entities also have had increases in property values and we don’t know of any others that have managed to keep the rate the same over such a period of time.
The fact is Gregg County has been a solid steward of taxpayer’s money.
There have been complaints — there are always complaints from somewhere — that the county should have cut property taxes during that time, that the county’s fund balance had grown too large.
We understand such complaints, though it has always seemed to us that having a robust fund balance was a good hedge against a rainy day. It was better than cutting taxes then having to raise them to the limit a year later or, worse, not being able to generate the revenue needed to handle a crisis.
The court resisted the calls to cut taxes and now we can all be glad it did.
We have certainly come upon a rainy day. In fact, we’re experiencing a real gully-washer in our community these days in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unexpected expenses have been enormous, not just for the county government but just about all other local governments throughout East Texas.
Thanks to its sound financial management, Gregg County now is able to draw on its fund balance. Earlier this week commissioners voted to set aside just more than $1 million to cover expenses already incurred in connection with the pandemic and other costs that might arise.
The hope is that the federal government or state will reimburse the county for those expenses but there is no guarantee that will happen. We’ve noted that the higher one goes in level of government, the less predictable it becomes. That’s more true now than ever.
While taxpayers certainly would have appreciated the few extra dollars they might have received with an earlier cut in the tax rate, the county having the money to deal with this crisis becomes valuable now and in the months ahead.
We guarantee that other governments wish they were in the same situation about now.
Texas may be “opening up” but the future of this pandemic is by no means clear. If a second wave crashes on us, matters could get grim concerning our local governments’ ability to do what must be done.
It’s too late to build that fund balance now. So we are glad the county took the opportunity when it was available. Right now, we need all the advantages we can muster.