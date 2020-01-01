Editorial: Now’s the time to take care of voter registration

It sometimes feels as if our nation is in a never-ending election cycle. The minute after we finish voting on candidates for one term, they are back at it for the next one.
That can make it difficult for the public to keep up, particularly when it comes to deadlines voters need to remember. Add to that the fact new rules have made it more challenging to remain registered to vote, and it all means residents must stay aware to retain their right to vote.
That’s the situation Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy wants all voters to keep in mind. Her office has received thousands of returned voter registration cards that bounced back because the addressee has moved.
Each one of those cards represents someone who registered to vote and may have voted in numerous elections. That voter may already have the March 3 primary in mind, with choices made or being considered.
That’s all fine and good but if you are one of those people and have not received your voter registration card in the mail, you are not registered and, unless you sign up by the Feb. 3 deadline, you’ll be turned away at the polls on Election Day.
No matter which candidates you support, it is quite likely you see this as an important election. The fact is they are all important, whether you understand that or not. There are clear consequences to not casting your ballot, even though it may seem to be nothing more than an exercise.
What you do with your vote has an impact on what others do, both now and in the future. There are people who, in fact, would like you to waste this opportunity because it helps their cause if you stay at home.
Don’t let them have the final word.
If you have not received a voter registration card in the mail you should contact the elections office soon, so there is no slip-up that keeps you from voting. The telephone number is (903) 236-8458.
Obviously, this situation exists in other counties with the same process. All of our surrounding counties operate on the same system and, if you reside there, you should have received your registration by now. Call your local office if you have not.
It would be a good New Year’s resolution to make certain you are registered. Remember, doing so now ensures you will be able to vote in the presidential election this November, as well. Take care of this now so there is no doubt.
Ready to vote?
You must be registered by Feb. 3 to vote in March primaries. If you haven’t received your registration card in the mail, you may not be. Call your county elections office for more information.