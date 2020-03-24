Editorial: Officials at all levels must mobilize to make more testing available

The problem with our state’s and nation’s response to the rapid spread of coronavirus can be boiled down to one thing: Our inability to test large numbers of people.
Months into this global health crisis, it is still far too difficult for most Americans to be tested.
The failure of testing is vividly illustrated in Texas: Of our state’s 29 million residents, only about 10,000 had been tested as of Sunday evening, according to the latest report Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Put another way, only about three-tenths of 1% of all Texans have been subjected to this most basic tool to fight the pandemic.
Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the infectious diseases division at the National Institutes of Health, admitted at a Congressional hearing that the U.S. system “is not geared” to provide widespread access to anyone who thinks they might have the virus.
“Do I think we should be? Yes,” he said. “It’s a failing. Let’s admit it.”
To call sobering his statement about the failing of our federal government to protect this nation would be an understatement.
Without knowing how many cases there and where they are, health officials can’t get a handle on the spread of COVID-19. With their hands thus tied, the only tools at their disposal are to plead with the public to socially distance to slow the spread. After that, they must plead with public officials to issue orders forcing it to happen.
As an East Texas elected official told us this weekend: “We may all have it, but we just don’t know. All we can do is stay home and follow orders from the governor and health authorities.”
As long as we lack this most basic tool of fighting the pandemic — testing — he’s right.
When the inevitable order comes that we must shelter in place, all of us must understand our compliance is necessary for the greater good.
After that, without some discovery of a pharmaceutical cure for the virus, officials at all levels must put a strong focus on making more testing available. Otherwise, this situation could easily drag out for for a year or more, doing even more harm to livelihoods and our economy.
If we know who is infected, who is not and who has recovered, we could greatly relax social isolation requirements and send both the uninfected and the recovered back to work. Although our health-care system is now struggling to produce enough tests even for those who are likely infected, we recommend a massive mobilization that would allow hundreds of millions to be tested.
In the meantime, follow orders.