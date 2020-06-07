Editorial: Officials' public stands in support of peaceful protest are necessary

We’ve noted before that, so far, Longview and area protests triggered by the death of George Floyd while in police custody have been both peaceful and prayerful.
We hope they stay that way, but that probably depends on the behavior of those who disagree with the protesters’ view.
Across the region, there have been several instances of minor harassment by those encountering the protesters. It is certainly their right to express opinions and, just like the protesters, to be jailed if they cross the line.
It is our fervent hope that no one here crosses that bright line.
Part of the reason for the peacefulness has to do with the people, of all races, who live here and are making their voices heard. But we must note there is at least one other reason. That is the public opinion that’s been expressed by Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop.
Bishop has plainly said that Longview police support the right of people to protest peacefully. It’s good to know the chief holds that belief because, though it is a constitutional right, peaceful protest is not seen that way in all quarters. In fact, we have seen it targeted with violence and disparagement even from the highest levels of our government.
That a citizen might not understand all the rights guaranteed by our Constitution is sad but not necessarily surprising. Law enforcement personnel charged with keeping the peace, however, must know this well. We suspect most of them do.
A few may not care and a few others may let their emotions dictate their actions. But those are not the attributes of a professional law enforcement officer.
It’s unfortunate that the actions of a few reflect on the many, many good officers, or cause others pain. No one should disapprove of inappropriate policing more than an officer himself.
Bishop’s leadership in this regard makes it plain, not only to the public but to all of his officers, just how he feels. Officers know exactly how he will react if a member of the force attempts to infringe on the rights of a protester.
We suspect that in some departments, the leadership is not as forceful or open. Officers may not always know what to expect or what is expected.
All of this is compounded, of course, by politicians. Especially beyond the local level, politicians these days are rarely anything more than professional vote-getters. They know how to pluck the strings of their constituencies for votes and they have been strumming away in this crisis, from the president down.
Here in Texas, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been particularly notable in this, questioning protests and suggesting some on the streets are terrorists. He’s called out the so-called “antifa,” which he wishes to see declared a “terrorist organization.” If you’re not aware, antifa is not an organization but a term to describe people who oppose fascism.
Do some who are so inclined sometimes go outside the bounds of proper protest? Perhaps. But there are also those who say loosely organized white supremacists are doing most of the damage, infiltrating peaceful protests to cause turmoil and put blame on others. We don’t know if either of those assumptions is correct but we do know blaming a bogeyman is not a solution. It only causes more problems.
Be like Chief Bishop, Mr. Cruz. Understand the right to protest without blaming ghosts for the troubles you see.