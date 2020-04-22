Editorial: Oil price downturn is leading to a great reckoning in Texas

This is unprecedented.
On Monday, the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil plunged deep into negative territory, where it touched a historic low of -$40.32 per barrel.
What does that mean? Simply put, a negative price implies a seller would actually have to pay the buyer to hold the oil to be supplied.
Some said the unprecedented plunge in this particular futures contract could be explained as a technical anomaly, given the May contract was set to expire Tuesday. Beyond that date, buyers would have to be ready to take physical delivery. Tuesday’s declines put that theory into question, however.
The reality is that oil prices are desperately in search of a bottom.
A perfect storm of a supply glut exacerbated in March by a price war that saw Saudi Arabia and Russia ramp up output even as demand continued to contract because of the COVID-19 outbreak sent prices into an ever-steeper slide.
West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, traded near $13 a barrel Tuesday for June contracts after dropping as low as $6.55. Brent crude futures were selling for roughly $19 a barrel at the close, the international benchmark’s lowest level in 18 years.
This scenario is unlikely to brighten soon. The International Energy Agency observed earlier this month that the confinement measures instituted worldwide to slow spread of the coronavirus have resulted in a dramatic decline in transportation activity that will erase at least a decade of demand growth.
With storage for crude — on land or offshore in supertankers — nearing capacity or becoming prohibitively expensive, oil producers are going to have little option but to curtail output. Saudi Arabia is reported to be considering output cuts even before a 9.7 million barrels per day deal it had struck with Russia to cut production takes effect from May.
But what it has already produced will continue to flood the market. Analysts have said as much as 40 million barrels of Saudi oil now making its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast could be the final dagger in the heart of the already struggling U.S. shale industry.
Simply closing the tap a notch or two is not going to ease oversupply in the market at a time demand has been destroyed on an unprecedented scale. Even before the massive declines of Monday and Tuesday, many were saying the current situation was one that could take a generation to work out.
In the near term, it could lead to a historic move on the part of the state’s oil and gas regulating Texas Railroad Commission to put in place a 20% output cut, or about 1 million barrels per day, starting June 1. If done, it would be on the condition that other states and countries agree to an additional 4 million barrels a day of cuts.
By itself, that’s not enough to balance markets, but it could prompt more cuts from OPEC and other global producers. If so, that could be a worthwhile move, and one we hope the commission is seriously considering.
As it stands, no one is making money. Thousands already have been laid off, with more to come. Producers are drastically scaling back drilling and shutting down existing wells. It’s increasingly unlikely those wells, or the jobs that have supported them, will come back.
In Texas, this is almost certain to lead to a great reckoning in the industry.
As we said, this is unprecedented. Treating the situation as a typical downturn would be a mistake.