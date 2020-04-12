Editorial: On this Easter, faith will help us all get by

We come upon an Easter Sunday unlike any we have experienced and which, we hope, will not be repeated.
Though allowed, there will be few gatherings for worship inside a church building today, and that must be considered good news. Congregating, where irresponsible pastors lead it, will mean more cases of COVID-19 in a matter of days.
Our community doesn’t need that, and we are better cared for doing our worshiping at home, perhaps in front of a computer or television screen.
Still, Christians cannot help feeling disappointment in being apart on this holiest of days because there is a true feeling of brotherhood that pours forth when we meet together. There will be decidedly fewer large Easter dinners today, too, in which entire extended families gather together.
It’s probably best to give grandma a call — perhaps via FaceTime — instead of the usual warm hug. The elderly are particularly at risk during the pandemic and we must protect them.
Other more commercial forms of enjoyment associated with Easter will also be missed. There will be no hordes of young children racing after Easter eggs and candy, no Easter outfits for the young and not-so-young, no lines at restaurants after church, no picnics in the park or pick-up softball games.
Still, faith is of particular importance in this crisis and we have faith that this is an aberration, just a hiccup in the long arc of time that will fade away over time.
Our society will have its own resurrection, though it will not come in three days, or even three months. The scars that will be left by COVID-19 will eventually heal, which is not to say we will forget the Easter of 2020, because we should not. Lessons must be learned, and remembered.
Some decry globalization but it is a reality. More pandemics are probable but that simply means we must learn to deal with them more effectively. Acting on these lessons must be a priority in Washington, D.C., and not simply left up to every state to fend for itself.
Still, regional strategies should be devised. As we’ve seen with COVID-19 in East Texas, one of the challenges is that counties have had different concepts about how best to proceed. Some have been more restrictive, others less. The less restrictive, slower-to-act locations have suffered more infection and death, but failure to act in those counties hurts others, too. Arresting that failure must be a priority for the next time we face such a threat.
Ultimately, Easter is about redemption, renewal and hope and those are all feelings we have concerning this pandemic and the future. We have faith the disease will be successfully beaten back and that lives and livelihoods will return to a semblance of normalcy.
On the day of resurrection more than 2,000 years ago, believers were full of anxiety, questions and doubt.
Their suffering on that day was undoubtedly more profound than ours ever will be. But their doubt was replaced by certainty that Biblical prophecy had been fulfilled.
That He is risen assures us that we, too, will rise again. We place all our faith in that.