Editorial: Our system failed mentally ill Gregg County Jail inmate who committed suicide

We don’t know why Ashley Maxwell traveled to our city from Dallas or the exact circumstances that triggered her arrest and detention in the Gregg County Jail.
We do know she shouldn’t be dead.
Maxwell, 43, was found hanging in her cell May 26, cable wires from a television fashioned into a makeshift noose.
The sad, and troubling, conclusion from her death is our system failed a woman with a history of mental health issues.
A Longview police document detailing Maxwell’s arrest says, on May 24, an officer was dispatched to a location “in reference to a mental subject.”
“Ashley was having a mental episode and believed that everyone she saw was part of a plan to harm her,” the report states. “We attempted to assist Ashley ... but she refused help. Staff at the location also attempted to assist Ashley, but she became angry and would begin yelling at them.
“At this point the staff advised that they wanted to issue Ashley a criminal trespass warning. (The officer) then issued the warning to Ashley and informed her that she needed to leave the property immediately. However, Ashley refused to leave and continued yelling. At this point, officers attempted to take Ashley into custody. As we approached Ashley, she hit (an officer’s) hand with a land line telephone. We then began grabbing Ashley’s arms to take her into custody.
“Ashley would immediately tense her arms in an attempt to prevent us from putting her hands behind her back. Ashley would then grab onto officers’ duty belts and would grab (an officer’s) flashlight from its holster. We would eventually be successful in placing Ashley in double locked handcuffs. Ashley was then transported (to jail) ...”
Based on the report, it’s clear Maxwell had become a safety threat, so there’s little profit in second-guessing officers’ decision to arrest her or if something could have been done to avoid getting to that point.
But even if another course of action should have been taken with Maxwell, law enforcement in Longview and Gregg County have few options to transport a person in a mental health crisis — a hospital emergency room or jail, depending on the circumstances.
One reason is because the Gregg County Collaborative Wellness Center, which opened in 2019 for this very type of situation, no longer exists.
The facility was staffed 24 hours a day by Community Healthcore professionals, providing local law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs a place to take patients in a mental health crisis for treatment rather than the ER.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said this past week that while he couldn’t be sure why the program ended, it’s possible the grant that funded it wasn’t renewed.
The heartbreaking head-shaker, however, is what happened to Maxwell after her arrest.
A report filed by the jail with the Texas Attorney General’s Office states Maxwell was placed on suicide watch, “where she remained for the jailing due to her having a documented history of mental illness and drug abuse.”
Why was an inmate on suicide watch placed in a cell with anything she could use to harm herself — such as TV cables? And even more mind-boggling, how did she succeed in killing herself while on suicide watch — in a cell she shared with three other inmates?
Our law enforcement leaders should scrutinize the steps taken — and not taken — from when officers first engaged her to when she was incarcerated to determine what should have been done to save her life.
Maxwell’s family and friends deserve to know why she died in a jail cell in Longview, Texas.