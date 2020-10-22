Editorial: 'Part of Life' continues for East Texas students at Harvest Festival

Parents have watched as events for children have been canceled over and over, and some communities have been told no to trick-or-treating, which is the original masked-up, socially-distanced event.
It looked like the Harvest Festival & Livestock Show was going to go join the list of COVID-19 cancellations, but instead, the event has moved from Longview to Henderson this week, and the students involved aren’t taking it for granted.
It’s not just the chance for life-long friendships and showing a passion for animals. Keeping the annual festival going was a financial win for the students, as well. The festival, which started in 1975, gives out $64,000 in scholarships, a far cry from the $250 prize its first year.
When we want to complain about things being taken away from our children, we should also embrace these events and thank those who took the time and precautions to put them on safely.
Was it worth it?
As the students talked Tuesday about their rabbits, hogs, lambs, goats, heifers and more, they showed emotion. The end result would be a sale, but the students called the animals more than pets — one called her steer her “best friend.”
Then, another student shared this story: “I don’t think I would be alive if my ag teacher, Trevor King, didn’t help me show my pig that year. I had bad, bad depression. That pig, just that program, helped save my life.”
To many, it was just another ag show at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center in Henderson.
However, for the students and teachers, it was much more.
We applaud the efforts and hope to share more success stories like this as we close out 2020.