Editorial: Peace, good will toward men can't be just at Christmas

Bad news travels fast, but good news often is slow in moving. While the bad goes viral across the doubt, skepticism and distrust of human nature, the good moves more slowly, often from person to person, as its truth and reliability are tried and found to be trustworthy.
The Christmas story provides a striking example.
When the herald angel appeared to shepherds keeping night watch over their flock outside Bethlehem, only a few people heard the news:
“Fear not: For behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
The good tidings moved slowly. Even Herod the king was so late in hearing it that it startled him out of his wits. But while the good tidings traveled slowly, the message has moved ceaselessly. From those few who heard it then, on this Christmas more than 2 billion Christians will celebrate the good tidings of the birth of Christ — about one of every three people on Earth.
This means Christmas is no fantasy. This is not fake news. Yes, this birth in a manger was stranger than fiction. It was, in fact, miraculous. But it was truth, unchallengeable. Here was God in the person of His Son, born of Divine spirit and human body. History records it. Time has proven it. We believe it.
The heavenly host that praised God the day of his Son’s birth has its earthly counterpart today — the billions of believers who have made the Christmas spirit the greatest single tradition in our world.
But what of the angelic pronouncement — “On earth peace, good will toward men” — is there any sign of peace and good will in today’s world? The bad news of political division, racial and ethnic hatred and warring nations spread virally. Those are not the lessons of Christ, nor the spirit of Christmas.
And what of good will? It is our greatest shame that we have not shown the world in more convincing fashion that love, tolerance, gratitude and faith — the teachings of the Christ Jesus — are the positive and guiding principles by which men can live in peace and die in hope.
This is the message the Christ of Christmas came to tell a troubled world. It is a message of good tidings of great joy. Let us, as did the heavenly host, praise God, saying: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace, good will toward men.” That is the message we must live not just today, but every day, in all we do.
From our News-Journal family to yours: Merry Christmas.