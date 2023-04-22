Editorial: Planned Longview food pantry is crucial to battling local food insecurity

The East Texas Food Bank’s new plan to open a Longview distribution facility should take a bite out of local food insecurity rates.
The Tyler-based nonprofit organization announced in February 2022 that the Longview Resource Center was set to be inside the former Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church on Mobberly Avenue.
The center also was set to help clients apply for benefits assistance programs, such as SNAP, as well as Texas Workforce Commission assistance, health screenings and more.
Those plans changed in December, however, when the food bank announced that the former church building had “structural deficiencies” that made upgrades to the facility financially infeasible.
Now, the location has changed, but the mission is similar.
Longview PANTRY + is planned at 2900 Signal Hill Drive in South Longview after the East Texas Food Bank purchased the property for $525,000.
The building isn’t move-in ready, however, as the food bank says work that might cost as much as $500,000 still must be done. That includes a face lift for the building’s exterior, interior construction and redesign, a new walk-in cooler, replacement of the HVAC system, new signage and more.
Michael Hetrick, communications manager for the East Texas Food Bank, told us Longview PANTRY + is planned to offer the same services as what would have been the Longview Resource Center. That includes helping clients with benefits assistance programs, health screenings and other services provided through collaboration with local community organizations.
Longview PANTRY + is tentatively scheduled to open next summer.
Although Longview has other food pantries, such as those at Longview Community Ministries and the Longview Dream Center, the East Texas Food Bank is a welcome addition to our community.
If you’re reading this, it’s likely you’re unfamiliar with food insecurity or having to prioritize food over paying a bill.
The latest data available from the nonprofit organization Feeding America, from 2020, shows Gregg County’s food insecurity rate is 16.8%.
That means 20,810 county residents live with food insecurity, which is defined by the Department of Agriculture as “the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
“Food insecurity is associated with numerous adverse social and health outcomes and is increasingly considered a critical public health issue,” according to Feeding America.
The location of the food bank’s new pantry is targeted in the area that would benefit Longview residents the most in need, as Hetrick told us the neighborhood where the new facility is planned has about 14,000 people living in poverty.
For information on Longview PANTRY+, visit tinyurl.com/4ajejdt3 .