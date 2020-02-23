Editorial: Police, community will keep a constant vigil over violent crime

Earlier this month, Mayor Andy Mack appropriately recognized the Longview Police Department for its work in reducing the number of homicides in the city over the past five years.
In 2019, Longview recorded four homicides. That was still four too many, but our city is large enough that it is unlikely we ever again be completely free of these violent crimes. The good news is that, compared with four years ago, the number has dropped drastically.
In 2015 and 2016 Longview had murder totals in the double digits. In both years, 15 homicides were reported in the city, more than three times the number in 2019.
Over a two-year period, violence had gotten out of control in Longview, and the community began discussing ways to bring it back under control. The murder surge appeared to take police by surprise, too, but the department reacted by instituting more community policing and taking other measures.
The new methods took a while to work, but through determination on the parts of residents, neighborhoods, community groups and police, in 2017 the number was cut by more than half. The police deserve much of the credit for this, but other community groups also are working to stem the violence.
One of the factors we know reduces such crime is the certainty the perpetrators will be caught and punished. If criminals think they can get away with murder, they will. Police and prosecutors have showed them they could not.
The tactic did not stop all homicides, partly because murder is often a crime of passion, and calm consideration of consequences does not occur in that most violent of situations. But among those who were prone to be violent to enforce their will, they soon learned Longview law enforcement was not to be taken lightly.
That has brought us several years of relative peace in our city, and we have appreciated not having to report on the candlelight vigils and marches against violence we saw so often just a few years ago. Those should be the exception and not the norm.
It has to be said, though, that 2020 has not begun the way our city might have liked. In about six weeks, three separate homicides have been logged. If there is any good news to report in those crimes, it is that Longview police have made three arrests for those thought to be responsible.
The certainty of getting caught has not lessened. We know that those prone to murder don’t often read newspaper editorials, but we hope they’ve taken note of the arrests. If you are reading: The overwhelming likelihood is that you will not get away with your crime.
The police are doing good work, and we’re sure they, too, will have heightened awareness from the recent uptick in violence and not simply settle for business as usual. As circumstances change, so will their strategies.
The same must be true for residents and groups that are the eyes and ears of our officers across the city. We all must remain a vigilant partner to law enforcement.
Crime is a dead-end road, and the signs are everywhere for those who might violate the law. Don’t make the wrong turn or you can expect to get caught.