Editorial: Prepare now for new educational challenges after COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is striking at nearly every aspect of our society. Where one lives — or, for that matter, gender and even age — make little difference to the virus.
How long will this last? No one can answer that question.
Perhaps it will last no longer than a few more weeks, and Gov. Greg Abbott will decide schools and restaurants can reopen, large gatherings are acceptable and we can return to visiting loved ones in nursing homes.
That would have to be considered a best-case scenario, though, and it is difficult to believe it will happen.
Infections in Texas and elsewhere continue to skyrocket, with no slowdown in sight. If the aim is to “flatten the curve” of new infections, that would need to happen well before officials begin easing restrictions.
Will the curve flatten in the next few weeks? If it does, Texas and the United States would be the first places where that’s happened. Realistically, more than a month of closures will be needed. While no one wants to see the shutdowns continue that long, relaxing the rules too early would be tragic.
Our modern society has never seen anything like this. Not one of us is prepared for this eventuality, and we must quickly learn to deal with it responsibly.
Some are more capable of that than others. Some will have difficulty navigating a true course. The group in that category we’re most concerned with is our children, particularly those of school age.
Parents understand the value of establishing routines that allow children to know what to expect on an ongoing basis. Monday morning means back to school. Friday afternoon means the beginning of a two-day break. Sunday morning means Sunday School and worship.
How the children get lunch, who they see from day to day, the people who normally direct them in their studies, all have met a radical change.
Let’s be honest: Not all parents are going to be diligent about ensuring their children sit in front of a computer and do classwork. For that matter, not every student will have a computer or working access to the Internet.
Some of those students are already at a disadvantage, of course, and the results show up in standardized test scores. While there will be no tests this year, what is missed will certainly hinder their progress for several years, if not their entire school career.
When schools reopen, students will probably be separated by an even greater achievement gap than existed before this pandemic. It will fall to teachers to try to address the shortfall, and we already ask too much of teachers.
So in their planning for those days, schools must consider how this new educational challenge will be addressed and ways they can help pull up students facing the greatest difficulty.
Some are advising that COVID-19 may fade during the warmer months just ahead. That’s questionable, but even if it does, without a vaccine it will almost certainly return vigorously next fall and winter. It is unlikely a vaccine will be ready by that time.
Hoping for the best is fine but we must plan for what we will do if the worst happens. If not, we will be caught flat-footed again, this time in the preparation of our young children for the future.