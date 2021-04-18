Editorial: Proposed bill in state Legislature would be poison to economic development

Among the worst proposals to come out of this year’ state legislative session is House Bill 4072, a measure Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt calls “poorly thought out,” “poorly vetted” and “poorly written.”
Stoudt’s assessment is blunt, but the measure that would change how tax revenue from online sales is distributed appears to be, quite frankly, poison to economic development and local governments’ budgets.
The legislation would mandate that the city in which an item bought online is delivered would receive sales tax revenue instead of the city where the item is made and shipped. In other words, the bill proposes that sales taxes be paid to the city of a product’s destination rather than the city of a product’s origin.
For Longview and Gregg County, the price of the bill becoming law is high.
Gregg County and Longview officials told us the proposal jeopardizes millions in annual sales tax revenues. But the biggest concern is the legislation’s effect on the planned Gap Inc. distribution center in the city.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. as well as the city of Longview and Gregg County all agreed to millions of dollars worth of economic incentives, such as property tax abatements, to lure the company to build here. Officials said the sales tax revenues generated by the distribution center’s sales would be so great that those incentives would be paid back in a handful of years.
But under HB 4072, sales tax revenues generated by the Gap Inc. distribution facility’s sales wouldn’t stay here — they would be dispersed to cities in Louisiana, Oklahoma, California, New York or any other state near or far. And since our city and county wouldn’t benefit from those sales tax revenues, offering incentives to Gap Inc. to keep the project here just wouldn’t be economically feasible or practical.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack offered this assessment of the proposal’s impact on the Gap Inc. project: “If (the bill) goes through, Gap would absolutely put the brakes on this project because they would not be able to fulfill their obligations to us, which means we would not be able to fulfill our obligations to them.”
Future economic development also would be at risk. That’s because the measure would effectively nullify the use of Chapter 380 and 381 agreements by cities and counties to lure commercial and retail projects. Those agreements allow cities and counties to offer loans and grants of city funds or services at little or no cost in order to promote economic development.
As state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, said, the bill threatens not only existing but future projects across the state.
Beyond the Gap Inc. deal, LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield voiced concerns about small businesses, many of which have grown their online presence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those businesses would have to funnel sales tax revenues to the cities where their products are delivered, as well.
“The logistics to small businesses that have managed to stay alive because they had an online business will be burdensome and costly,” he told us.
Mack, Stoudt, Dean and Mansfield all said they are working to ensure the measure doesn’t become law.
Mansfield has testified before the state’s Ways and Means Committee on the bill, while Stoudt and Mack have been in contact with officials in Austin.
Dean, a former Longview mayor, said he is “using every relationship I have” to oppose the bill’s passage.
So what can community members do? Contact Dean, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Gov. Greg Abbott and voice your concerns about HB 4072:
Gov Greg Abbott, P.O. Box 12428, Austin, TX 78711-2428; Main switchboard: (512) 463-2000; Assistance Hotline: (800) 843-5789; Opinion Hotline: (800) 252-9600. Website: governor.state.tx.us
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Station, Austin, TX 78711; (512) 463-0101. Local office: Gregg County Courthouse, Suite 301, Longview 75601; (903) 753-8137
State Rep. Jay Dean, P.O. Box 2910, Austin, TX 78768-2910; (512) 463-0750. Local office, 101 E. Methvin St., Suite 103, Longview, TX 75601; (903) 238-8452