Editorial: Protesters are right to peacefully demand end to intolerance, inaction

The death last week of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the delay before the officer’s arrest sparked protests in cities across the country, including Longview.
Most are peaceful. Most are emotional. All are justified.
They illustrate the power of Americans coming together for change. They also illustrate a rage that’s about more than the latest death of a black man in police custody. It is rage about a system that has perpetuated racial injustice for too long.
The protests illustrate something else, as well: the desperate need for leaders to acknowledge the problem and take action.
The daily protests here so far have been relatively small, peaceful and in every case totally appropriate. One we’ve witnessed appeared to be supported by several police officers. Another that was conducted near a busy intersection featured young adults from all backgrounds who simply wanted to make clear their strong belief in the need for change.
We have no doubt this situation has prompted other gatherings we do not know about, as well as many coming together to pray for change.
Many images of these Longview protests will remain with us. They include a young woman moved to tears as she holds aloft a sign begging passersby not to consider her dark skin a threat. We will not forget the sight of uniformed officers standing with protesters calling for justice. The words of a young protester who expressed bewilderment about the origins of racism and why more aren’t protesting it will haunt us.
Many we spoke with decried violence and looting seen surrounding protests elsewhere, understanding it distracts from their message. And in every case we have witnessed in Longview and the area, the demonstrations have been completely peaceful.
Elsewhere, the major problem has been with rioting, looting and destruction of property. We suspect much of the looting has been done by those using the grief and pain for personal gain by giving them cover for stealing.
Such people are not protesters but criminals, and they deserve to be arrested and prosecuted. They cheapen the memory of George Floyd who, family members have said, would not approve of such being done in his name.
Protests can be uncomfortable and there are probably some who think the protesters are somehow anti-police. That’s not true, as far as we can see. What is being opposed is improper police activity. That’s something good police officers want to see stopped, too. They are hurt by every instance of excessive force, and particularly when someone dies in custody.
Police chiefs in East Texas have told us they worry all officers will be tainted by what happened in Minneapolis and earlier in other cities. This is why we see good officers, and those who wish to support police, also supporting the protests.
Regardless how any of us feel about it, though, as long as they follow the law, protesters have a constitutional right to gather. If you disagree, you can march to oppose their view.
In our view, though, the protesters are right to be angry. They should be marching for justice. They should be demanding reform. And they should be working to vote out of office every leader who refuses to take meaningful action to bring about change.
This is key to America. In Longview and across East Texas, we understand and respect that.