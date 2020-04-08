Editorial: Quick action was needed in Longview, all must follow orders for common good

Longview Mayor Andy Mack made absolutely the right move by tightening rules on businesses and other activity to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our city.
His orders Tuesday — limiting the number of people who can be in a retail establishment at the same time, asking households to reduce the number of family members who shop together, closing playgrounds and other steps — are badly needed. We implore residents to heed the orders and police to strictly enforce them.
The actions came after too many Longview residents and retailers largely ignored orders from the governor, the county judge and the county’s mayors to stay home, limit shopping to essentials and observe social distancing guidelines. We’ve even seen officials setting bad examples.
In the face of all that, and after seeing the number of cases jump 65% from Friday afternoon to Monday evening, it became clear something more had to be done. Because he’s a health professional himself, we know this matter has been at the top of Mack’s mind.
The situation is serious.
Thanks largely to quick actions led by Gregg County and supported by Mack and other county mayors, the number of cases and rate of spread here has stayed far below that seen in neighboring Smith County. There, the number of cases was 79 Tuesday afternoon.
The latest orders aim to keep Gregg County’s total, which is at 34 cases as this is being written, from exploding like Smith County’s did as officials there for too long failed to act.
We understand Mack’s orders are going to be unpopular among those who still fail to understand the reality. If you’re one who thinks your right to shop outweighs public health, we can only suggest you stop and consider your selfishness. Is your momentary pleasure really more important than helping our city, state and nation get past this pandemic and back to business? Is it worth endangering lives?
Let us answer our own questions: No. It is not. And each day officials wait to take and strictly enforce such actions likely means more people will get sick, and possibly die.
Mack doesn’t want that to happen, and he has to balance restrictions against the overall good of the city and residents who are hurting in many other ways, including financially. It’s a tough decision.
One thing that might make such strategies more palatable — and certainly more successful — would be Mack and County Judge Bill Stoudt convincing officials in Smith and other neighboring counties to be part of a coordinated effort against the pandemic. A county border won’t stop the virus, and unified action is needed.
Regardless what any other city or county does, though, we must find ways to stop the growth of cases here and now. The best way to do that, based on what we’ve seen everywhere else in the world, is to keep people from congregating.
It would be great if people were disciplined enough to do this without having to be restricted. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case. In some places, much more severe action has been necessary to convince some that they must isolate themselves for the public good.
Incredibly, there are still people who cling to the misguided idea that COVID-19 is not really serious, that it’s no more than a bad cold or the seasonal flu. If nearly 11,000 U.S. deaths doesn’t convince them, nothing will. These people, if allowed to take no measures, will remain part of the problem.
If you’re among that group, please, follow doctors’ orders. Without concerted effort now, the next few weeks will be grim. Let’s all sacrifice for the common good.