Editorial: Return of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program brings many heroes to celebrate

More than two years ago, the only nurse in Gregg County who was certified to collect forensic evidence in cases of suspected sexual assault left the position. That, in turn, left victims suffering another indignity.
From that point, victims were required to go to Tyler for the necessary procedures, done by a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. Already traumatized, some victims decided to just forgo the trip. If the exam could not be done here they would skip it, and pass on prosecution.
Thus, justice was never served either for the individual or the community, which could not bring a sexual assault suspect to justice. We have no way of knowing if or how many times that suspect would go on to assault another woman.
There’s no one to blame for the end of the program.
Nurses willing to be involved in the SANE program must endure a great deal of stress and, when there is just one, that pressure can be too much. We certainly do not blame the nurse for leaving the position.
The loss was a blow, however. Once the program no longer existed in Gregg County, getting it re-established was no simple — or inexpensive — feat.
First a hospital had to sponsor the program and pay for the nursing expertise. Enter Christus Good Shepherd Health System, which had no such plans until Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt pointed out the need.
Stoudt and other public officials — especially those connected with investigating such crimes — understood how much the program is needed. To the health system’s credit, it did not take much to convince those in charge that it was the right thing to do.
Others lent their support as well, including the Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and Women’s Center of East Texas. That’s not a complete list, either. It seems the only ones who might have wished it would not happen were the perpetrators of sexual assault.
Even with all that support, restarting the program was no simple matter. Christus Good Shepherd could not force nurses to participate in the training needed to perform such a job. They had to want to be involved.
As it turned out, more than one nurse stepped forward, with two taking and completing the training initially and five more nearing completion.
It has taken a full year since the hospital was fully on board until now for the SANE system to be working again in Gregg County.
With the number of nurses who have signed on, we should not have another blackout of services, as long as some attention is paid to how certified nurses come and go.
This means much to victims, of course, but it means something to all of us. It means a safer county because of the likelihood that suspects will be caught and punished.
Certainty of punishment is the most powerful deterrent to crime.
This accomplishment comes with many heroes to celebrate. We’re proud of what has been done and you should be, too.