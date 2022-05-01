Editorial: Rising costs are squeezing low-income residents; nonprofits that serve them need your help

It’s a triple whammy some East Texans can ill afford.
As inflation continues to reach levels not seen in years, the effect on food prices is front and center. (The Associated Press reported that an inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve increased 6.6% in March compared with a year ago, which is the highest 12-month jump in four decades.)
If that wasn’t enough, AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. recently enacted a rate increase and plans to tack on a fuel surcharge to customers’ bills related to the February 2021 winter storm. Meanwhile, rate increases for natural gas providers Atmos Energy and CenterPoint Energy could go into effect in June.
And don’t forget woes at the pump. The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Longview area was $3.84 on Friday, which is up 46 percent from a year ago at $2.63, according to AAA.
Something’s gotta give.
Take Melba Maxwell, 74, who recently picked up free groceries during the Longview Dream Center’s regular food pantry distribution on Gilmer Road.
Maxwell told us that as grocery bills rise, she’s forced to make decisions about what she can actually afford.
“You go to the grocery store and it’s just ... you think, can I afford it or do I need something else worse? You put it back,” she said.
But Maxwell also praised the food assistance offered at the Dream Center.
“This helps. I go to this place, and I go to another place (for food),” she told us. “This helps you. Everything’s so expensive. I’m the only one in my family, but it helps me a lot.”
Maxwell is one of hundreds of Longview-area residents served every month by the Dream Center and other local food pantries.
And now, more than ever, these nonprofit organizations that help ensure our neighbors are fed need community support.
Demand is high at the Dream Center along with other local assistance programs such as the Food Box at Longview Community Ministries.
“We’ve been seeing incredible numbers over the last two months,” Shae Hight, operations manager for the Dream Center, told us recently.
The LCM Food Box served 574 households in March 2021 compared with 828 this March — an increase of more than 44 percent.
Food pantries also are being forced to pay more for the groceries they offer for free as corporate donations decrease.
Hight said donations of produce, meat and more from Sam’s Club, Walmart and Aldi have become “super low,” with Hight blaming supply chain issues.
And operational costs — such as the price of gas to fill up trucks that pick up those donations — also have steadily increased.
We urge community members with the resources to consider donating to one of the nonprofit organizations mentioned above or any other that serves low-income residents.
The need for food, utility assistance and more likely won’t ebb any time soon.
For information about how to The Longview Dream Center or Longview Community Ministries, go to longviewdreamcenter.com or longviewcommunityministries.org .