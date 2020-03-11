Editorial: Securing expansion at Eastman, Air Liquide is best outcome

In the economic developments of East Texas, most moves are relatively small, both in the positive and negative sense.
Occasionally, some are huge.
The $70 million investment made by Dollar General Corp. in its 1 million-plus-square-foot Longview distribution center was one of those, and is bringing huge benefits. But the progress usually comes more slowly. It’s all welcome, of course, but it is easier to get excited when the splash is a big one.
It’s time to get excited again. Very excited.
Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations and Air Liquide Large Industries, which does business on Eastman property in South Longview, are embarking on a trio of expansion projects with a combined worth of nearly $200 million.
Officials in Harrison County, where the expansion will occur, have been working on details for some time.
In January, Harrison County commissioners approved creation of a reinvestment zone that covers nearly 6,000 acres. That’s about the size of Eastman’s existing campus in South Longview. Now, they have approved a deal that provides deep tax abatements to both companies to secure the expansions here in East Texas.
Even with the 80% abatements, Harrison County will see tax revenues increase, but that is not the heart of the reason for the agreement. The expansion keeps Eastman and Air Liquide strongly tied to the area, which means the good jobs they provide will stay here, with the likelihood of more to follow.
A $200 million capital improvement plan is not the sort of development a company simply abandons after a few years. These expansions will have a huge impact on the regional economy.
From the commissioners court to the Marshall Economic Development Corp. and other area governments and agencies, officials moved extremely quickly in getting this deal done. Their haste was important in securing it for our area.
Bureaucracy can be a killer, a fact many local governments have discovered after dithering and missing opportunities. It appears officials in both Gregg and Harrison counties have learned that it’s better to be a nimble partner with major employers than to grab for all the revenue possible upfront.
This also is a reminder that most economic growth comes from companies already located within a community, and they must tended. New opportunities, like Dollar General, then can be the icing on the cake of a strong local economy.
Not all the economic news in the United States is so positive at the moment. As we have seen, our area is not immune to the effects of downturn, especially in energy, so we should cheer all the good news we have. This expansion is certainly good news.
Texas Eastman and Air Liquide already know the quality of the communities where they are located, are cooperatively working to help train and grow the workforce, and know they can count on local governments to be solid partners.
We applaud Harrison County officials for realizing the opportunity and acting decisively. This is news we will be thankful for years from today. It locks in opportunity for the next generation of workers and that is the best outcome.