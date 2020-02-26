Editorial: Sesquicentennial Ball was a great way to crank up city's birthday party

A city gets one opportunity to put on a party to celebrate its 150th birthday. It fell to the Junior League of Longview to see our city’s blowout would be done up in style.
And the party it put on Saturday was a certified doozy.
The honored guests included Gov. Greg Abbott, who lived in Longview as a boy, other area representatives to the state Legislature and generations of the local women and men who have worked tirelessly over the decades to bring Longview to this point.
Many of our city’s celebrities who couldn’t be there in person arrived through a filmed montage. They included sports heroes, singers, musicians, writers, the founder of the Great Texas Balloon Race and a fashion designer.
The group was as diverse as Longview itself, with all the talents, drive and willingness for hard work that has made this city great. Longview is by no means the biggest, but this sesquicentennial has made it clear it has achieved more than its size would suggest.
More than 1,200 people attended the bash, including students from Longview and Pine Tree high schools who acted out scenes from the city’s past.
Two bands provided music that showed a Sesquicentennial Ball doesn’t have to be boring, and attendees danced the night away.
After receiving a standing ovation and to a crowd that remained on its feet for his remarks, Abbott told the crowd he would not have been elected governor had he not grown up in Longview.
“I believe Longview, Texas, is the best city in America for a kid to grow up in,” he said. “It’s where I got to learn to play little league football (and) little league baseball, where I learned how to win and lose and overcome challenges.”
Abbott, the state’s first governor confined to a wheelchair, knows a thing or two about overcoming challenges.
The Sesquicentennial Ball was just one among dozens of events set for Longview’s 150th birthday celebration. This one was a fancy to-do with a waiting list for seats, but most of the events are designed for a much wider audience, and many are aimed toward educating children about our city.
The sesquicentennial is a celebration we hope will touch just about everyone in Longview, because it truly takes all of us to keep the engine revved up and our city going full speed ahead. We hope all can come together to celebrate our proud past and dream big for the future.
So keep an eye on the calendar of events in each Thursday’s @play section, watch for news stories about events being planned and get involved in the festivities. It would be a shame to let this special celebration go by without having a part in it.
The truth is that our celebration will not be complete without you and your entire family along.