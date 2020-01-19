Editorial: Sheriff deserves opportunity to address Gregg County Jail issues after escape

The situation at Gregg County’s South Jail that led to the escape of an inmate sentenced for harming two police officers does not represent the kind of professionalism we had come to expect from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
No amount of verbal gymnastics was going to make it seem that way, either.
Fortunately, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano made no attempt to gloss over the problems that allowed Jace Martin Laws to escape the jail for more than two days before his absence was noted.
It was a lapse that, organized or not, involved almost every employee at the South Jail. To that end, Cerliano disciplined 25 of the facility’s 29 employees, which included giving 10 of them the option of being fired or resigning.
Those 10 are now gone, and that is entirely appropriate. Their dismissal no doubt sends a strong message to all jail employees.
How proper procedures were jettisoned at the South Jail and the inappropriate system of inmate checks came about we may never fully understand.
The “why” is much easier to answer: Work avoidance. Those at the South Jail crafted a much easier job for themselves, one that was directly opposed to their training and standards set by Cerliano and the state of Texas.
Some supervisors had to be supportive of the lapses. No doubt those involved thought they had a foolproof system, aided by technology. The standards included checking each cell and using a device to show it had been checked.
The employees were going through the motions of using the device but did not do the actual check. As does any top executive, Cerliano depended on certain employees to verify that the standards were being followed. Those people violated his trust and, by extension, ours.
As a result, all employees — at all facilities — will be under much closer supervision, including being monitored themselves on cameras. The trust that was once extended to them will be replaced with tighter rules.
It could be said, using hindsight, that Cerliano should have had the stricter methods in place from the beginning. Perhaps. But the new measures require employee hours that could be used for better purposes if the original system had been followed.
We don’t know the cost of installation of more cameras for surveillance of employees, but it must take away from other possible needs and also will have to be maintained.
Regardless, it now has become necessary, which is one takeaway from this lapse. Cerliano faced the problem and did what he had to do, no matter how distasteful it must have been. His reaction included inviting a state inspection and immediately putting in place safeguards against a similar escape.
One other thing is worth mention: With the dismissal of employees, some have said Cerliano is the only responsible party who was not disciplined. Nothing could be further from the truth. As the officeholder, Cerliano is judged by voters for the actions of every employee he oversees.
His reputation is open to judgment by every voter. If he runs for reelection and is opposed, we can be assured this issue will be front and center. It will not go away.
We are confident, though, that Cerliano has gotten a firm handle on jail problems and that his grip will not falter. Given his record of effectiveness in office, he certainly deserves that opportunity.