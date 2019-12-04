Editorial: Shop local to make Christmas joyful here at home

The Christmas shopping season is off to a roaring start and that is nothing but good news for our economy in East Texas and beyond. Nationally, records were set for retail spending Black Friday, Local Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Can we get a cheer all around?
Yes, it is true that Christmas is a religious holiday, and we share with others the sentiment that commercialism often goes too far.
But the other side of that argument is that almost all the money is spent to buy gifts for others, with a good portion going to provide for those who cannot help themselves. This spirit of giving has a positive impact on our lives, even though we sometimes despair of the most crass of the sales pitches.
We will, however, remind you that what you buy from locally owned retailers has the greatest impact on our hometown economies because almost all that money stays here, and continues to circulate through the community. The success of local businesses even encourages others to try their own hand.
It’s a scary proposition to start your own store or service, but ultimately many find owning and operating a business is what makes them most happy.
It should be noted, though, that all sales in Gregg County make a difference. Even purchases from big-box retailers directly benefit us by providing jobs and keeping business strong. When sales are good here, other retailers are drawn to the area, bringing more job opportunities.
Further, there’s the matter of sales taxes. We don’t like paying them any more than you do but they provide revenue to support local services. If you are going to have to pay them anyway, paying them at home at least supports the services you will use.
Leaving the county to shop just means you are helping another city pay for the services it will provide. Why not support the city where you live?
We’ve seen many Christmas shopping seasons come and go and there is absolutely no guarantee from year to year that the season will be a successful one or that it will come close to meeting the projections of business owners.
The good start to this season doesn’t guarantee that, either, but it is certainly better than a slow kickoff weekend.
Christmas season sales are important enough that, for a number of businesses, they determine whether the year will end in the red of loss or the black of profit. Sometimes that is the difference between staying open or closing doors.
We would like to see the doors of all our businesses stay open.
If you are purchasing gifts this year, we urge you to look first here at home. Obviously, many of your friends and neighbors already have done just that and found exactly what they wanted. Keep it local.