Editorial: Shortfalls in city revenues illustrate longer-term costs of shutdown

As coronavirus spreads across the nation, it isn’t just leaving behind cases of COVID-19. It’s also bringing budget pain to local governments everywhere, and no city is immune.
In Longview, for example, the latest data from the Texas Comptroller’s Office showed that sales tax revenues returned to the city this month dropped by about 11% from a year ago — and that represented sales from February.
If you recall, COVID-19 was having only a tiny impact on our region by that time.
That means worse news is coming. The figures for March will almost certainly take a steeper dive. And if the lockdown continues through April — as expected — revenues will be frighteningly low. All of this comes just as the city is trying to determine revenues to set the budget for the next year.
Other revenue areas are going to be impacted, too. The biggest question here will be taxable values. With oil prices lower than they have been in decades, the worth of those resources will fall along with the values of all sorts of commercial and industrial properties.
Property taxes and sales taxes are the two largest drivers of the city’s budget but there will be other pressures as well, meaning there’s no other way to make up the shortfall.
As property taxes have mostly been paid this year, that revenue is already booked. Not so with sales taxes. Those come with each transaction and the heaviest revenue months are still to come.
All this means revenues next year will be problematic. Obviously, the city isn’t going to be able to raise taxes to make up for the drop in values. That would be catastrophic.
Cuts will have to be found for this fiscal year and perhaps next year, too. We hope the city can find ways to keep employees in jobs as, ultimately, that is the way we climb out of this hole. That may not be possible, though, and all need to understand it. Pay cuts are almost certain to be part of the picture, just as they have been for most private businesses adjusting to the downturn.
Those of us who pay the city’s bills also need to be prepared for cuts in various city services. We’re confident City Hall will do its best but options are limited, especially when there’s no guarantee revenues will rebound next year.
While this discussion focuses on local government shortfalls, we fully understand this situation has implications far beyond governance. If sales are low it means businesses have not made much revenue and employees probably have been working fewer hours. All are feeling the pain.
Obviously, this is why we’re eager to get the “all clear” on coronavirus, because that will allow us to get back to business. But that’s difficult, because if it’s done too soon we’ll simply be heading for another shutdown to stop a resurgent spread of the disease.
As painful as it is, we must be cautious about lifting stay-at-home orders. One trip through the quarantine process is more than enough.
Let’s not do it again. That would make the costs even higher.