Editorial: Spring Hill idea is worth consideration in other districts

Spring Hill ISD has hired Adrian Knight as its assistant superintendent of college and career readiness. In the newly created position, he’ll be in charge of seeing the district’s graduates are prepared to jump into the next great challenge of their lives, be it work or further education.
Other districts have employees assigned to roles that include such functions, but to the best of our knowledge Knight’s position will be the first in our area to be designated as an assistant superintendent. That’s important. It sends a signal to students that readiness for the next steps is a major goal in Spring Hill ISD.
Most students have qualms about what will happen after they cross the graduation stage. Even those with a plan in place have questions about the realities of college or of landing a first job that could lead to a successful career. Knowing their school district is determined to help them be ready is a good way to calm nervousness.
The new position also sends a message to parents about what their children are being taught, and should help them reinforce the importance of being prepared.
Just as importantly, it makes the district’s focus clear to educators: The mission is not just to score well on a standardized test, it’s seeing that graduates are truly prepared to be successful down the road.
Spring Hill ISD is one of four school districts that serve the city of Longview, the others being Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD and Hallsville ISD. We know they all have such programs but would suggest they consider emphasizing it as Spring Hill has done. It would give the function a seat at the table, making it more than just another program.
Of course, students themselves are mainly responsible for their success both during and after high school. But anything a district and community can do to help them be prepared will be beneficial to everyone who lives here.
It does indeed take a village to help a student make the transition from child to contributing adult. Pine Tree is showing its willingness to put forth the resources to make that possible. We have confidence it will have a positive impact, and hope other area districts will consider doing the same.