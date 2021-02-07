Editorial: Spring Hill ISD's loss of Superintendent Wayne Guidry can be LISD's gain

When we learned former Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry intended to resign, we were shocked and a bit saddened. Though his time at the district was short, Guidry accomplished many things that are nothing short of commendable.
When we learned he might be headed to a position at Longview ISD, we were excited and hopeful — excited that he may still be part of our East Texas education community and hopeful for what talents he could bring to our city’s largest school district.
Guidry is the third superintendent Spring Hill has parted ways with since 2014. District residents recognized the turnover and voiced their concerns to the school board during a Jan. 28 meeting in which Guidry’s resignation was officially accepted.
We hear and feel those same concerns. We have watched as superintendents, including Guidry, have entered the district with a growth mentality, striving to achieve greatness and promote diversity in Spring Hill. Guidry increased career and technology classes and led the district through a successful in-home learning transition.
Before Guidry, Steve Snell led Spring Hill and pushed for growth for the district. And up until the school board forcibly parted ways with him in 2014, Wes Jones did, as well.
District parent Tiffany Egbe told the school board during the Jan. 28 meeting that she sees a resistance to growth in the district.
“In my eight years here, I’ve seen two different superintendents, probably three, and it seems like they have a growth mentality,” she said. “They want to push our kids education-wise. We like them, they promote diversity, they promote increasing in the advanced classes, the dual-credit, all of that. And then ... it seems like here’s this pushback from the community on promoting those things, and I see it in the superintendent changes.”
During that same meeting, former Spring Hill ISD Trustee Karen Wright asked for more transparency from the school board and referenced a meeting she said was held at Spring Hill First Baptist Church with the district’s attorney and some district employees. She also described the board’s trustees as “bullies.”
“I hate to be here, but y’all have created a nightmare in our community, and I think we want to know why,” Wright added.
To Spring Hill ISD residents and taxpayers: If you are unhappy with leadership in the school district, filing for the board continues until 5 p.m. Friday. The district has two seats, occupied by Frank Bufkin III and Mark White, up for election in May.
To the Spring Hill ISD school board: We would ask that you seek public input on the district’s needs and long-term goals. Formulate a long-range plan for where you want the district to go and then seek those goals with vigor. In your next superintendent, find someone who will help you meet those goals for the long-term, looking at the next 10 years to bring stability and growth to the district.
To the Longview ISD school board: We certainly hope you hire Guidry on Monday as an assistant superintendent of business, transportation and technology. He’s an educational leader who has proven himself to our community, and he would be an asset to Longview ISD. He’s someone who, we believe, could easily handle being called upon to fill even greater shoes in Longview ISD in the future.
To Guidry: Thank you for your dedication, commitment to students and the leadership you have shown at Spring Hill ISD. We look forward — we hope — to seeing all that you will continue to accomplish and the leadership you will continue to bring to our community in the years to come.