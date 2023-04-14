Editorial: State lawmaker wants to end annual time change nightmare, but Congress must act first

Time hopefully is running out on a twice-a-year tradition that’s as welcome as an alarm clock’s shrill announcement.
The latest legislative effort to end the nightmare of switching from daylight saving time to standard time — and back again — recently was approved in the Texas House of Representatives.
House Bill 1422 would keep Texans on daylight saving time year-round, meaning the sun would set for good on our need to fall back and spring forward.
State Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe, who authored the legislation, told The Texas Tribune that the “antiquated practice ... is frustrating to many Texans. I believe we should stick to a time without switching twice a year.”
But Metcalf’s bill might never see the light of day.
Not only does it need Texas Senate approval before making it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, but Congress also must act to give states the authority to observe daylight saving time year-round. That’s because federal law only allows states to exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time — meaning they must remain on standard time.
In other words, the road to Metcalf’s bill becoming law is a rough one — but don’t sleep on it yet.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has introduced a bill that would give states the authority to choose daylight saving time permanently, calling the time change “stupid.” (How do you really feel about it, senator?)
But scientists say year-round extra sun in the afternoon isn’t that bright of an idea, with various studies indicating the difference between sticking with standard time versus daylight saving time might be night and day — at least when it comes to the effects on our health.
A study by The American Academy of Sleep Medicine said permanently switching to daylight saving time could increase mood disorders and car crashes, advocating for year-round standard time, “which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.”
And the National Sleep Foundation concurs, saying “the human circadian system does not adjust to annual clock changes. Sleep becomes disrupted, less efficient, and shortened. (Daylight saving time) forces our biological clocks out of sync with the rising and setting of the sun (the sun clock). The link between our biological clock and the sun clock has been crucial to human health and well-being for millennia.”
Regardless, even if it means embracing permanent daylight saving time, we support lawmakers’ state and national efforts to cancel our clock craziness
But will they succeed? We’ll keep dreaming.