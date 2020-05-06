Editorial: Staying home still best advice for your health in midst of pandemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t exactly knuckle under on his plan to go slow on reopening Texas businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pressure he’s feeling was very clear Tuesday.
While the governor has been a strong proponent of social distancing — as he remained Tuesday — he surely knows there is no way to get a haircut in that environment. But there he was, saying hair salons and barber shops would be allowed to reopen Friday. Nail salons and tanning salons, too.
On May 18, gyms have the green light to open, provided they limit the number of people who use the facilities to allow for social distancing, and that those people wear gloves.
This all comes as the rate of new cases in Texas continues rising at its fastest rate to date, and with deaths also increasing. Abbott says, perhaps correctly, that the upward trend in COVID-19 cases is directly related to increased testing. The rate of positive tests is falling, he said.
But given that just more than 1% of Texans so far have been tested, it might be too soon to definitively decide this is true. A better measure might come after, say, 10% of the population has been tested. Yes, the early results are promising. But the sample size is simply too small.
Abbott has come under pressure from members of his own party — both elected and constituents — and some business leaders. They want to get back to “business as usual.” We understand that and agree it will be a great day when businesses can fully open again — so long as it is safe to do so.
We hope for the best with this latest move because it will certainly test our state’s efforts to reduce community spread of COVID-19.
The fact is that allowing a business to reopen doesn’t mean customers will come flooding through the doors. According to a new poll from the UT Tyler Center for Opinion research, most Texans remain leery of returning to shop or eat out under current conditions. That means no official can flip a switch and make things as they were before the pandemic.
Misguided ideas that the pandemic is not serious are proved false by just about every bit of information we have. We know Abbott doesn’t believe it’s not serious, which is one reason he set forth rules of social distancing. The UT Tyler poll showed Texans don’t believe it either. Eighty-eight percent said they agree with the statement “coronavirus is a major health threat.” And broad majorities said they are staying home to avoid its spread.
The pandemic is serious and remains so. That is why Abbott cautioned Texans to get out only if they had to do so, and we would add our voice to his. Follow his advice, and the example of the majority of your fellow Texans: Stay home if it all possible. That’s the best way to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others. The length of your hair is not nearly as important as the state of your health.