Editorial: SWEPCO must find a way to avoid outages like Sunday's

One issue that could have been headed off of and another any electric utility should be prepared for got the blame Tuesday for the massive outage that left tens of thousands of East Texans without power Sunday.
The cause of the situation that eventually impacted 85,000 customers of AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was vegetation and heat. In one case, the utility said, vegetation had grown into a line, causing a fault. In another, heat and high customer load caused a line to sag into vegetation below it.
We suppose we should be relieved the utility’s investigation found such mundane causes and not a cyberattack like one in May that disrupted a utility in the Western United States. Or another in July that investigators said appeared to be the work of a Chinese-sponsored hacking group.
Here in East Texas, it just takes overgrowth and summer heat to bring down the power grid.
Together, SWEPCO said, the issues caused problems that led the utility to begin controlled outages to avoid further overloading. If you were among those affected, you may have suffered low voltage, watched your power cycle off and back on, and, possibly, eventually lost service for several hours.
Of course these failures occur in any electrical system and are more apt to happen when there is stress of high demand. That would have been the case Sunday, when temperatures and heat indexes were high. Everyone with an air conditioner probably had it working at maximum output.
We also understand the great difficulty SWEPCO has keeping its transmission lines free of vegetation here in our Piney Woods. A lot of lines are in and around trees and when limbs fall they often take lines with them. It is an always-growing problem, and one that’s nearly impossible to keep up with.
But it would seem the utility could keep its major lines clear of vegetation growth, especially in a season like this one that included what SWEPCO called “excessive rain this spring and summer.” We were gratified to learn the utility is now inspecting lines and clearing more trees and other vegetation. We hope that heads off other problems. And we hope it keeps up the work going forward.
Any power outage is costly, and this one will be no different. It caused as-yet untold losses for businesses, damaged appliances and led to shutdowns of plants at Eastman Chemical Co.
We are gratified the utility was able to relatively quickly get power back to its customers Sunday and Monday. But the damage was done.
Unfortunately, that damage includes more than the costs of business lost or appliances and other equipment damaged. Continued outages undermine confidence in our power infrastructure.
SWEPCO has said it had dozens of employees searching for causes of the outage. That’s good. We hope the company remains dedicated to that effort until it has been fully determined and rectified, and that a way is found to avoid similar situations in the future.