Editorial: Teachers association's lawsuit against Longview ISD may finally force transparency

We can’t say we were pleased by the Texas State Teachers Association’s filing last week of a lawsuit against Longview ISD over its plans to convert all its campuses to charter schools.
We aren’t happy about the money and time that will be spent, by either plaintiff or defendant, or the potentially negative attention the case will bring our city.
Regardless of those concerns, and even of which side wins, a positive could be that the suit will at long last require the district to truly explain its plans and goals for the conversion. In court, we hope, Longview ISD will finally have to detail what it sees as the educational benefits of its effort, its plans for governance, how much it will cost state taxpayers and why the district should be allowed to go so many steps beyond the stated intention of the law it’s using to convert the entire district to charter schools.
In its filing last week in Gregg County, the teachers association argued the district is violating the law established under SB 1882.
Specifically, it said, the law allows districts to convert no more than 15% of its enrollment to charters.
With the six campuses already under charter control, Longview ISD has well more than half its enrollment in charters. And now it’s moving to convert the rest of it, all under a waiver to the law granted by the Texas Education Agency.
How and why that waiver was granted is among the many questions we have long asked about the plans.
To date, the public has been told the move will bring a big financial windfall in state education funding, it’s heard ambiguous talk about innovation, and promises of more transparency and clarity to come.
Even after a series of public meetings intended to share information, which were convened after the district already had converted the first six of its campuses, real transparency is lacking.
The latest illustration of that was just last week. It came in the vote by trustees to move to negotiations with four groups that have expressed interest in running campuses under the setup being questioned by the teachers association.
The board handed that approval to the superintendent without sharing detailed information about the groups or the plans they were proposing for the campuses.
Once again, the public was told more information will come later.
Why not now? No one more deserves to be included in discussions of the future of these campuses than the parents of students who learn there and the teachers at the campuses, who will be expected to work under this system.
They, and the rest of the district’s patrons, however, have been cut out. This is not how public education should operate.
So, we hope the lawsuit at last will force some transparency into exactly what the changes mean.
Beyond questions about finances, governance, educational benefits and transparency, we truly wonder if the pretzel-shaped version of SB 1882 that Longview ISD has created is what lawmakers intended.
As we understand it, the opportunity for charter conversions under SB 1882 was intended to provide a lifeline for the state’s struggling campuses, those in need of relief from education standards and additional financing.
None of Longview ISD’s campuses meet those standards.
We have often wondered what the law’s sponsors think of the way Longview ISD is applying the law, whether the touted benefits in innovation are worthy of such a twist.
We may be about to find out.