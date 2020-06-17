Editorial: Texas Education Agency does not always have the right answers

The Texas Education Agency has determined there was no misconduct by Spring Hill ISD in the purchase of a new football scoreboard in 2017.
Though we were among the many who questioned the process through which the project was financed, we’re glad the district is able to move on from this matter with its scoreboard while it still seems new.
We’re sure Superintendent Wayne Guidry — who was not around at the time of the initial kerfuffle — is much relieved this is done. There are plenty of other things to worry over just about now, especially how to keep students safe in a return to classrooms in a short time.
The TEA is a state agency tasked with making policy decisions about our schools, but we would caution that it should not be seen as the final arbiter about what is right and proper.
This newspaper alone has found too many examples over the years of that fact.
One that immediately comes to mind — though it was a decade ago — was the News-Journal calling the agency’s attention to the fact Hallsville ISD was millions of dollars in arrears on redistribution payments designed to equalize funding to districts across the state.
The lack of oversight not only may have cost a school district that did not immediately receive the money needed, but also Hallsville taxpayers and district patrons.
In this case the TEA simply did not pay attention to what was, at the time, a vital area of school finance.
Eventually, the TEA and Hallsville both did the right thing but it is difficult to know if that would have happened had the error not been made public. The TEA might never have paid enough attention to know.
Just last year, the agency acknowledged illegally cutting funds for special education, which required the state to repay the federal government $33 million. The reduction of funds was the result, a federal court ruled, of a “perverse incentive for a state to escape its financial obligations merely by minimizing the special education needs of its students.”
Moving forward to today, the agency has, it seems to us and many others, made some questionable decisions regarding application of SB 1882, the law intended to allow school districts to turn over troubled schools to outside charter school organizations.
Longview has been a forerunner in this process, which has not only concerned parents and teachers here but has become the subject of a lawsuit by the Texas State Teachers Association.
At the very least, the moves are leaving parents increasingly separated from those making vital decisions about their children’s educations.
Implementation decisions being made by the TEA could make this one of the worst public education laws of the past 50 years — and there have been more than a few.
We realize the administration of public education is a difficult task and TEA cannot be expected to make every decision perfectly, so let’s not forget that what the agency calls “proper” may be far from it.
We’ve seen it before.