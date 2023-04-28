Editorial: Texas House should torpedo ill-conceived countywide voting bill

A bill recently approved by the Texas Senate is a fine example of legislative armchair quarterbacking — and creating a problem in order to mandate a solution.
Senate Bill 990 would eliminate countywide balloting on Election Day, forcing voters to go to an assigned precinct instead of any location in their county.
Author Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, said his bill is necessary to address potential issues with vote counts, according to the Texas Tribune. He also added that the measure is “about security, not convenience.”
Translation: Hall believes voters could be casting ballots at more than one location — but can’t provide evidence.
(It’s a headscratcher that if Hall believes Texas election integrity is threatened by the countywide voting system, why does the bill only target it on Election Day when the biggest chunk of ballots are traditionally cast during the early voting period?)
The legislation is blind to — or ignores — how Gregg, Smith and the other counties that use countywide voting operate their elections.
It also would create a host of problems.
Hall said countywide voting makes it “impossible” to ensure an accurate count, the Tribune reported.
But he should talk to Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs. She told us she has no knowledge of problems with incorrect vote counts in her county, adding that it’s easy to run off reports that detail each ballot cast at each location.
We question if Hall and the other senators who voted for his bill are even aware that counties use that type of technology to verify the integrity of vote counts. Or do they not trust local elections officials to properly run and monitor those reports?
The bill also would cost taxpayers by forcing counties to hire more workers to cover each voting precinct on Election Day.
And Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon mentioned the difficulty in finding those workers, adding they also must be trained.
Briggs and Allcon also brought up concerns about the effect on Election Day turnout.
Briggs gave an example of voters who get off work late and are forced to drive across the county to a precinct-designated location.
“It makes it a lot harder for that person to vote when they could vote near where they’re working by going to a countywide place,” she said.
Are Hall and his fellow senators really ignorant of the negative effects the legislation would have on counties and voters? Or is the Senate acting as a legislative bull in the China shop to fix a problem it can’t prove exists, not caring about the chaos it causes?
We’re not sure which is worse.
The office of Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment about why he supported the bill.
We’d like to ask him if, before he cast his vote, he spoke to officials in his district about how elections are conducted and kept secure.
The same question goes for his fellow senators who believe countywide voting puts our elections at risk.
As Alcon told us: “There are considerations that I’m not sure that the authors of the bill or the people who are voting to abolish countywide voting are looking at. They might picture an election taking place a certain way, but if they don’t actually work an election or participate as poll watchers, then they really don’t know the reality behind it.”
We urge members of the Texas House to use common sense and torpedo this ill-conceived legislation.