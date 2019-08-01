Editorial: Texas must catch up with local efforts to fight opioid addiction

Quick: Describe the biggest supplier of addictive drugs in Gregg County.
You probably picture someone who constantly runs afoul of the law and has been in and out of jail, a person who has mostly lived in the shadows and is shunned by most society.
If that was your guess you’ve missed the mark in describing the worst dope dealer both here and across the United States. In fact, it isn’t a person but corporations in pristine buildings. And the drugs they peddle are often prescribed by doctors.
This dope isn’t sold on street corners in a furtive exchange of money and product, but inside the corner drug store.
We speak of opioids, of course, and Gregg County has not escaped the scourge. In the seven years of record keeping from 2006 through 2012, 57.1 million pain pills were prescribed to patients in Gregg County alone.
That’s 68 pain pills for every man, woman and child in the county. If that number shocks you, consider that the situation is actually far worse. The last accounting was done in 2012, which was seven years ago. The numbers from today are not public information.
Also, remember that, though the example includes children, there were none taking opioids. Most adults weren’t taking them, either, which means a great many people were consuming a lot of pills.
And they were becoming addicted. They still are, if they are yet alive.
These grim facts were part of a presentation by doctors from Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center to Longview’s Partners in Prevention, which seeks to reduce substance abuse, particularly among youth.
They made clear that opioid addiction is not just a problem somewhere else. As the data show, it happens here and, while laws have tightened somewhat on prescribing opioids, doctors are still prescribing them and users are still finding ways to get illegal supplies.
The real culprits are the pharmaceutical companies, which peddled the drugs to doctors as being non-addictive. That made opioids a welcome alternative to the many pain medications that were habit-forming.
Now that the truth is known, there are no non-addictive alternatives and people are still experiencing severe pain. So while opioid prescriptions are well down they are still being written, and many who became addicted years ago are still addicted.
In a mostly rural 23-county region of East Texas, Gregg County ranks first for lifetime, school time and current misuse of opioids.
This is not a list we wish to stand atop.
Programs are in place to combat the problem, including three overseen by the federal Centers for Disease Control to address the issue in states. Unfortunately Texas is one of only five states that is not joining those efforts. The reason? Politics.
That politics could allow lawmakers to keep Texans from being helped is not acceptable, and should be corrected sooner rather than later.
As of now, local awareness and action so far is outpacing what the state is doing to take on this problem.
Credit is due to Partners in Prevention and our local health care systems for taking action.
They know that waiting and watching is not the right strategy, that it will lead to the problem getting worse.
Texas officials must realize that as well and take further steps to reduce opioid addiction.