Editorial: Thanks to traveling medical professionals who have cared for our COVID-19 patients

One day, the last soldiers in the mobile army of medical professionals will pack their suitcases, leave their hotel rooms and say farewell to Longview, Tyler and other thankful cities.
Hundreds of traveling nurses, as they’re known, have at one time stayed in our hotels since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago. Across the region, that number is about 1,300.
The importance of these nurses, who came from all over the country, can’t be overstated.
Christy Escandon, chief nursing officer for UT Health Tyler, told us that each COVID-19 patient requires individual care.
And, she said, without the traveling nurses, “We would not have been able to provide the care to the number of COVID patients we were able to care for from our community.”
Coordinating the effort to dispatch the nurses is the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council, part of a system of councils established by law across the state. The council coordinates with a state contractor to bring in nurses and other medical professionals when needed. The council also has conducted regular meetings and communicated with area hospitals in the Piney Woods’ 27-county area to distribute personal protective equipment from the national stockpile.
Along with the obvious benefits that these traveling nurses have meant to our hospitals and our COVID-19 patients, the economic impact of their visits shouldn’t go overlooked.
As the pandemic shut down events, it also left hotels ghost towns, with few customers and little revenue.
C.J. Clayton, president of the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association, summed up the situation in one word: “destitute.”
The arrival of nurses and other health care workers helped change that, however, this past summer.
“It grew exponentially throughout the summer and especially into the season change in the fall,” she said, adding that area restaurants also benefited.
Unless you are a health care professional — and specifically unless you have worked in a hospital’s COVID-19 unit — the physical, mental and emotional stress of the profession are difficult to comprehend.
Just ask Erica Eghan of Chicago, who has been helping care for coronavirus patients at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview since December. Eghan has been a nurse for seven years and a traveling nurse for four years.
She told us that while she has enjoyed her time in Longview, the job hasn’t been without stress, such as when nurses need to speak with families about what is happening with a patient.
“It’s been extremely challenging. It’s been intense and mind draining,” she told us. “It’s been a lot, especially navigating being able to talk to families and explain to them exactly what is going on.”
We owe a debt of gratitude to our nurses and other health care workers who have given their hearts and souls to care for COVID-19 patients — our neighbors, friends and family members.
And we salute and thank the nurses who called Longview and other cities in our area home temporarily but who left a mark of compassion that won’t soon be forgotten.