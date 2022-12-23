Editorial: The ages-old search for spirit of Christmas

Editor’s note: The following editorial appeared in the Christmas 1968 edition of the Longview Daily News. On that day’s front page were stories about Apollo 8, whose “astronauts blasted into a Christmas Eve orbit around the moon,” a Christmas ceasefire in the Vietnam War being violated by the Viet Cong, a plea from the hospital administrator at Good Shepherd for “the cooperation of the public in restricting visits to patients” to avoid spread of the Hong Kong flu, and naming winners in the annual Zonta Club Christmas lighting contest.
Herewith, the front-page editorial in that edition:
In the midst of the color and sound, lights and tinsel, giving and receiving that mark this season of the year, many people in the quiet time of fatigue from the press of activities begin to sense a disturbing feeling of unfulfilled expectation. Gnawing questions arise: Have we missed something? Is there more to Christmas than all these trappings? What does it really mean?
These thoughts, these questions, are pertinent and significant. They are evidence that the search for Christmas, in its true meaning and light, goes on in this Christian era as it did in Old Testament times.
The real spirit of Christmas, though it is present, isn’t easy to discover or experience. It never was, not in Jerusalem nor in Bethlehem. The powerful ruler Herod inquired about the Christ child but was unsuccessful. He ordered diligent search, but his soldiers failed to find Him.
The Wise Men found the Christ child. They could find him, perhaps, because they sought him in the right spirit. They came in faith, following a star. They were spiritually prepared, knowing whom they were seeking. And when they found him they worshiped Him and presented gifts.
Herod, a political despot who kept the people in bondage under the iron heel of his military forces, sought the Christ in the wrong spirit. He would have put him to death, fearing a young rival. All his power, and the diligent search, went for naught.
We celebrate Christmas as the birthday of Jesus. It matters not that there is doubt as to the exact day on which he was born, or in which stable or cave. The important thing is that the Christian world accords him a day of memory and respect.
All around us we see the decorations and hear the sounds of the Christmas season. But where is the real Christmas? What is it? How is it found?
Let us look inward. Our bodies experience a fever, but this is only a symptom of the real disease or infection which must be diagnosed. The cause must be identified, then treated.
So it is, in a way, with Christmas. If we see the trappings, we know there is something more important, more vital, to be found. Then we begin our search, in faith, knowing what we are seeking.
In the attitude of faith and seeking, we, like the Wise Men, can find Jesus for ourselves. For He himself said: “Seek and ye shall find” and “He that cometh unto me I will in no wise cast out.”
A Herod could not find Jesus. Neither can the false prophets of today who do not truly recognize Jesus. But to the individual whose heart is right, who seeks in faith knowing whom he seeks, Jesus will reveal himself in the Spirit so that we, too, may worship Him and bring gifts.
Our wish for you:
May you have respite this Christmas from the cares that are yours; may your doors be shut fast against worry and want and sorrow; may you shed the burdens that weigh you down and rest for a bit in joy and contentment with your loved ones; may you feel the peace that comes from knowledge of tasks well done, from realization that as you have moved onward through life you have also moved upward. And, above all, may you have about you this Christmastide the happy laughter of little children.
These things and more we wish when we bid you —
Merry Christmas!