Editorial: The problem with Gohmert's quest for the ‘perfect’ solution

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 410-4 last week to approve the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching bill. Shamefully, it has taken 100 years to get any federal anti-lynching legislation passed, though shame is not an emotion much seen in Washington, if it exists there at all.
The bill, which now goes to the U.S. Senate, had virtually no opposition from either party. These days, such bipartisanship in Washington is rare. We wish there was more of it.
The four “nay” votes came from three Republicans and one independent. One of the four against was our own U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler. Gohmert is an outlier in Congress, often being one of a very few who vote on the other side of a vast majority. So this vote, while disappointing, is also rather typical.
Gohmert’s excuse for the nay vote is that the federal punishment outlined in the bill was not tough enough. He is correct in this assessment, though as a reason for voting against the measure it would be laughable were it not so sad.
The bill calls for a 10-year federal sentence for lynching, which could be used to add to a state sentence for a conviction. Gohmert said he wanted lynching to be a capital crime. We agree that it should be. But this law does not replace state murder laws. It merely adds a federal layer and resources to the charge.
It has taken 100 years to get this legislation passed, partly because during that time many representatives did not want to see any federal punishment whatsoever. We would note that for the first half of that 100 years those representatives would have belonged to the Democratic Party.
During that 100 years — and, still, until approval by the Senate — there is no federal lynching punishment. Nothing.
Is Gohmert saying it is better to have zero federal punishment than a sentence that is, admittedly, too light? Not even his convoluted logic can make sense out of this.
Proponents of the bill have taken just about every tack to get the legislation passed. Undoubtedly, others would oppose the legislation if lynching were made a capital crime.
The fact is there is no way to please every member of Congress and each representative’s idea of “perfect” is going to be somewhat different.
What we know is that Gohmert has voted in favor of many bills that aren’t perfect, even in his own mind. Even Gohmert has made compromises, swallowed hard and voted for a bill he probably thought was flawed.
But not this time. It was legislation the way he wanted or nothing at all.
Gohmert’s decision is all the more egregious because, of course, his Congressional district is one where lynchings actually have occurred, and not so long ago. Tyler, Longview and other cities Gohmert represents all have the sad history of mobs taking people to be executed with no trial.
The stain of that history would not have been erased with a proper vote by Gohmert, but it would have at least proved we are ready to close all the judicial gaps. He has let us all down.
A leaky roof sometimes has to be covered with a tarp until it can properly be repaired, simply to protect the house. It isn’t pretty, but it does the job for a while. Accepting only the perfect can be a ruinous decision — and a weak excuse.