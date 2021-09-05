Editorial: Unvaccinated should heed advice of Longview's health care professionals

Some of the names are legible, others less so.
But the message behind the 100 or so names written on the sheet of paper isn’t unclear — get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The open letter to the Longview community signed by doctors and other health care professionals — which is detailed today in a front-page story — is remarkable in that it presents a unified voice against what the letter calls “inaccuracies and myths” about the vaccine.
Representatives from Longview’s two hospitals can be found among the names, along with doctors from a host of other health organizations and clinics in the city.
Doctors interviewed for our story talked about jam-packed hospitals, our area’s high rate of unvaccinated residents and the toll the virus is taking on that population.
And these aren’t physicians who live in California or New York or even Dallas or Houston — these are your doctors. Their children go to your schools. They shop in the same stores you do. You might call them neighbor.
They work in the hospitals where your family members or friends are forced to go when COVID-19 attacks their bodies — and they’ve seen the toll up close on patients as well as nurses.
The message behind their letter is probably the most reliable source of information concerning the COVID-19 vaccine and how the virus is affecting our community.
But the question is: Is it enough to convince the skeptical?
We hope so.
That’s because the stories we hear and are reporting are becoming increasingly heartbreaking and dire.
One of those stories was from an event Thursday near Longview Regional Medical Center, where residents gathered to walk and then pray for hospital workers and COVID-19 patients.
At the event, Longview Regional Director of Risk Management Jennifer Bray said the previous week at the hospital was “really rough” and talked about how this surge of the virus is hitting in a way it didn’t before. That’s because a lot more patients are younger.
And then there’s the numbers, which, as we said in this space this past Sunday, can be easy to ignore.
But consider: The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Longview-Tyler region reached another record this past week.
And, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, the level of community spread of COVID-19 is at an all-time high in Gregg, Smith and the other five regional counties serviced by the organization.
Those are all facts, just like the facts laid out by the health care professionals in their letter as well as our story today.
We urge community members who have not gotten a vaccine to take the advice of these Longview doctors and seriously consider doing so.
Christus Health continues to schedule vaccines through its website at vaccinate.christushealth.org. NET Health offers vaccines at its clinic on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler by appointment at NETHealthCOVID19.org.
Vaccines also can be scheduled using the National Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov or at the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/.