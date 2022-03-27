Editorial: Upshur County disaster relief efforts show spirit of East Texas

Some have dropped off cases of water, boxes of food, blankets, dog food and dozens of other essentials. Others have built up a sweat even on the still-cool first days of spring while cutting through fallen trees or clearing debris that once were pieces of someone’s home.
But no matter how East Texans have helped friends and neighbors — and in many cases, strangers — recover from this past week’s destructive storms in Upshur County, the message is the same: You’re not alone.
Natural disasters can be life-altering and heartbreaking. And East Texas has had its share over the years, although we’ve been spared many of the worst seen elsewhere across the state.
The consistent in each, however, is the community’s response.
It’s no different this time.
The tornado that traveled a 40-mile path of destruction overnight Monday through Upshur County ripped apart houses, mobile homes, RVs and anything else in its path.
In some cases, families not only lost their homes but their livelihoods. A future that seemed secure and solid was gone in an instant.
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Gilmer was designated an emergency management center by Upshur County, and the Rev. Todd Kaunitz told us, “There’s a coordinated effort to make sure that we’re meeting the most critical needs and help people in this time of crisis.”
He said Wednesday that the most pressing need was volunteers to clear debris.
Although the relief effort led by New Beginnings is probably the largest, other groups and individuals are organizing donation efforts, fundraising and more.
Here are just a few:
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is offering “tarp installation, chainsaw work, a local supply drive with a single distribution day from Ore City and insurance guidance for those affected,” according to the organization. Materials and supplies can be dropped items off 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Monday at Ore City Community Center at 408 E. Althea St, Ore City. Items needed are bottled water, snacks, sports drinks, Chapstick, large roofing tarps, work gloves, cleaning products, cleaning wipes, paper towels, baby items, dog or cat food, contractor-grade trash bags, toiletries, white T-shirts, socks, blankets and hand sanitizer.
Credit Union of Texas accepted donations Saturday at the Risk it for the Brisket event in Gilmer. Also, CUTX is working with Live Gilmer to accept funds online through Venmo. To provide contributions to storm victims, send funds to @UpshurCountyTornadoReliefFund. Credit Union of Texas will match funds, doubling the amount raised. Clothing, food and cash donations also can be brought to the credit union’s Gilmer location at 755 U.S. 271 N..
And Paula Warner, who owns Three Girls Nutrition in Longview, is collecting donations of water, Gatorade, nonperishable snacks and food as well as chainsaws, chainsaw blades at her business, 174 Beechwood Drive, across from Judson Steam Academy. If the business is closed, donations may be left under the carport. Donations are being accepted in cooperation with J-Star Ministries.
Kaunitz also said to check his church’s website at nbgilmer.org to find an update list of needed items.
The outpouring of help — and love — to our neighbors in Upshur County has been generous, but it’s not surprising.
It’s just another reason we’re proud to call East Texas home.