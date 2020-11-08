Editorial: Voter turnout in Gregg, surrounding counties should be applauded

Some wore masks as they approached voting machines. Some waited in line, while others zipped in and out of polling sites. Some turned out during the three weeks leading up to Election Day, while others cast their ballots Tuesday.
But all made their voices heard by exercising their constitutional right — and in record numbers in Gregg and surrounding counties.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled festivals, parades and more, it failed to keep East Texans away from the polls. Voting turnout was the highest for a general election in more than 20 years in Gregg, Smith, Panola, Harrison, Upshur and Rusk counties, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The high turnout could be attributed to the extra week of early voting as well as the contentious and surreal presidential race. But grassroots efforts by county political parties, nonprofit organizations and volunteers to make residents aware of local ballots and to register new voters also should be lauded.
In Gregg County, almost 48,000 total ballots were cast out of about 73,000 registered voters — that’s a turnout of about 66%. Similar turnout was recorded in surrounding counties.
And to put those numbers in better context, balloting in Gregg, Smith, Panola, Upshur and Rusk counties met or exceeded the state turnout, which was about 66%. (It’s the state’s largest turnout in a general election since 1992.)
Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Neal and her staff began preparing after July’s primary runoffs for general election voting, and their hard work paid off.
No major issues were reported during the early voting period or on Election Day at the county’s polling sites. That’s commendable, not just because of the safety challenges presented by the pandemic but because it was the first major election in which the county’s new voting machines were used.
Unfortunately, it was a different story in Upshur County.
We’re not sure it’s fair to blame the county’s elections office for the hour-and-a-half Tuesday morning in which voters couldn’t cast ballots. Elections Administrator Lory Harle said later Tuesday that the problem was caused by a voter registration software issue.
Indeed, a Google search reveals other counties elsewhere in Texas as well as in other states such as Georgia that use that same software had identical problems Tuesday morning.
Although Upshur County added an extra hour of voting Tuesday, ballots cast after 7 p.m. were marked as provisional, which require approval by a board before they are accepted. Harle said Wednesday that 22 of those provisional ballots were recorded, meaning 22 voters now must wait to hear if their ballots will be counted.
We hope and pray that democracy prevails — not only for those handful of Upshur County residents but for our nation as a whole.