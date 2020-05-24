Editorial: We need leaders, not cheerleaders, to win this war

Imagine, if you will, a World War II America where one-third of the nation did not see fascism as a threat — including a good portion of the nation’s leaders.
One where others probably did see the threat but were too afraid of the reaction from their friends and neighbors to voice their beliefs.
That the result was haphazard, uncertain and delayed support for those on the front lines. But that did not stop the bravest from fighting, even unto death, because they had seen the threat up close and knew it was real.
But even their voices did not convince those who refused to believe. Some even saw the war as some sort of a weird government conspiracy.
Put all those factors together and you begin to have an approximation of what the United States is going through today in our war — as President Donald Trump has called it — against the coronavirus.
On this Memorial Day we should remember those who have fallen to COVID-19. This is not to diminish those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defending our nation in earlier wars, but to recognize that COVID-19 victims have also given a sacrifice.
This is not a typical war, in which bombs and bullets can determine a winner. And unlike other wars, in this one the entire world is fighting on the same side. Sadly, that fact has not brought about as much spirit of cooperation as might be expected.
If only.
If only the world could work together without suspicion.
If only the world could work for the health of all without worrying about who was “first.”
If only the primary objective was the well-being of all rather than scoring political points.
This war is different, but but one thing remains the same as in others: People are dying by the thousands. In the United States the death toll is steadily marching toward 100,000 and there is no way of knowing how high the total will rise before we can declare the war is “over.”
No one can predict just how long this war will last. Much of the campaign seems to be going well and researchers are showing increased confidence a vaccine could be available by the end of this year. That is still to be determined, but we remain hopeful.
Unfortunately, we know many will refuse a vaccination on unfounded and unscientific fears, just as they have denied the seriousness of this pandemic. For that and many other reasons, it is difficult to believe this virus will depart American life anytime soon.
It is important now that we hear the truth from those in government, from top to bottom. We need to be able, at long last, to trust what we are told.
Those who speak in high-flying platitudes seem to believe that hopes and wishes are all we need to win our cause. Nothing could be further from the truth.
At this time we most need truth-telling leaders, not cheerleaders. Cheerleaders stand on the sidelines while the battle is joined. Give us leaders on this Memorial Day. Cheerleaders need not apply.
Flags at half-staff
The U.S. and Texas flags at the News-Journal are at half-staff today in honor of those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will remain so through today, per the order of President Donald Trump.
On Monday, flags will be at half-staff through noon in recognition of Memorial Day, to commemorate the men and women who died in service to our country.
