Editorial: With funds available, it's time to fix Gregg County Courthouse parking problem

When Gregg County first began considering finding a way to alleviate parking problems for the courthouse and downtown area, we’re pretty sure one point of opposition was that parking wouldn’t be needed for flying cars.
We jest, of course, but Gregg County commissioners have been discussing a shortage of downtown parking for decades. The matter has been bandied about for so long that the situation has gone from one that would happen in the future to one that has been happening for a while.
Happily, Gregg County commissioners are in a position to solve this long, vexing problem. After talking about it for a long time, commissioners voted this past week to approve a contract with a Fort Worth company to design a multi-level parking garage and office building.
The contract doesn’t mean that anything will ever be built, but Schwarz-Hanson Architects will come up with four alternatives to the parking problem with different options for a parking-office building complex.
The problem is obvious, but that hasn’t stopped some push-back in the commissioners court from those who are reluctant about spending the money, which the county has in its fund balance.
The latest excuse for holding it back is the COVID-19 pandemic. We won’t quibble with the seriousness of the pandemic. We have tried to encourage some political leaders and the public to take it seriously for a long time.
Overall, Gregg County officials seem to have done a decent job in battling the disease, and we have so far not suffered as much from the illness as many other places. That does not mean it cannot happen.
Even so, the wheels of constructing a parking-office building complex move slowly. Not only does the design have to be completed but, even if one is approved, bids have to be taken for construction. We are many months, perhaps even a year away from construction, even if it takes a quick course.
Given the history of dealing with this problem, we don’t see “quick” being a part of the process.
If we do not move forward with some speed, we could still be facing parking shortages — even worse ones than now — well into the future. It really is time for firm, deliberate action.
The city is moving ahead with bond projects approved by voters in November 2018. The council is not stopping planning and growth because of COVID-19. It is moving ahead, as well it should.
The county collected this money from taxpayers for the public good. That’s exactly what can be done with it. Get past the complainers — they will always exist — and get on to the more important job of governing.